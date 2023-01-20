InDevR raises $9 million in series B financing and partners with bioMérieux

New partnerships will drive the commercial expansion of InDevR’s game-changing solutions for vaccines and biotherapeutics.

Boulder, CO, 17th of January, 2023 – InDevR, Inc., a provider of best-in-class analytical technologies for vaccines and biotherapeutics, announced that it has raised $9 million in series B financing. Adjuvant Capital has invested $4 million, and bioMérieux – a worldwide leader in in vitro diagnostics and microbiological quality control solutions for the food and pharmaceutical industries – $5 million. Together, these investments will support InDevR’s commercial expansion and ongoing development of new reagent kits for its VaxArray® platform. bioMérieux will also become the exclusive distributor of the VaxArray portfolio in Europe, and Michael Reynier, Senior Vice President of Pharma Quality Control at bioMérieux, will join the company’s board of directors.

VaxArray is based on a versatile and multiplexed microarray technology, with specific recognition and quantification of antigens, antibodies or nucleic acids, including mRNA. This technology complements bioMérieux’s expertise in applying immunoassays to vaccine production, as Michael explained: “We quickly recognized the high quality of InDevR's products and team, and realized that we share a common vision and mindset. This partnership reflects our desire to expand our offerings with high value-added solutions for pharmaceutical companies.”

Glenn Rockman, Managing Partner at Adjuvant Capital, commented: “InDevR has already successfully developed critical quality attribute (CQA)/QC tools for pneumococcus, polio, measles and rubella vaccines, as well as for mRNA vaccines. We have been impressed with InDevR’s efficiency and dedication, and we are delighted to continue supporting the company alongside the experienced team at bioMérieux.”

Kathy Rowlen, CEO at InDevR, said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue our successful partnership with Adjuvant Capital, and to work with the talented team at bioMérieux. The expertise at bioMérieux, combined with our innovation engine, will ensure that our CQA/QC tools are backed by a trusted partner who understands the needs of the highly regulated pharma industry.”

VaxArray has also recently proven to be an excellent solution for mRNA CQA/QC testing, providing high specificity and sensitivity while eliminating the need for extracting mRNA from lipid nanoparticles.1 Kathy added: “We are on a mission to revolutionize CQA/QC testing for vaccines and therapeutics. VaxArray provides us with the means to align the rapid advancement of mRNA vaccines and cell and gene therapies with more efficient, standardized and cost-effective analytical tools. And the partnership with bioMérieux accelerates our efforts to achieve this goal.”

About InDevR – Based in Boulder, CO, InDevR is a life science tools company that provides powerful analytical test kits for CQA and QC testing for vaccines and biotherapeutics.