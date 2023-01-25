Data demonstrates SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 substantially escapes NAb responses after bivalent mRNA boosting

In a recent study posted to bioRxiv*, researchers reported that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron XBB.1.5 variant evades neutralizing response elicited by bivalent vaccine boosters.

Study: Waning Immunity Against XBB.1.5 Following Bivalent mRNA Boosters. Image Credit: Fit Ztudio/Shutterstock
Study: Waning Immunity Against XBB.1.5 Following Bivalent mRNA Boosters. Image Credit: Fit Ztudio/Shutterstock

Background

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB is a hybrid lineage derived from two BA.2 sub-lineages. The XBB.1 sub-lineage carries a G252V substitution, while XBB.1.5 carries G252V and F486P substitutions. The frequency of the XBB.1.5 variant increased rapidly, making it the predominant variant in New England. The bivalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine boosters amplify neutralizing antibody (nAb) response to several variants, but less is known about its durability.

The study and findings

The present study evaluated immune responses in individuals boosted with bivalent mRNA vaccines. Thirty individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna’s bivalent mRNA vaccine boosters were included. Subjects were excluded if they had a past SARS-CoV-2 infection, tested positive for anti-nucleocapsid antibodies, or received immunosuppressants.

A pseudovirus neutralization assay was used to determine nAb titers against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including WA1 strain and BQ.1.1, BA.2, XBB.1, BA.5, and XBB.1.5 variants. Intracellular cytokine staining was used to estimate the cluster of differentiation 4-positive (CD4+) and CD8+ T cell responses. Assays were performed at baseline (pre-boost), three weeks, and three months after booster administration.

The median nAb titers at baseline were 5015, 104, 49, and 74 against WA1 strain, BA.5, XBB.1, and XBB.1.5, respectively, in individuals seronegative for SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid. These titers increased to 25,954 (WA1), 2285 (BA.5), 128 (XBB.1), and 137 (XBB.1.5) by week 3 post-boost. The median titers to WA1, BA.5, XBB.1, and XBB.1.5 decreased by 1.2-, 1.8-, 2.1-, and 1.8-fold, respectively, relative to week 3 titers.

Median CD8+ T cell responses to WA1 and XBB.1.5 were 0.08% and 0.059% pre-boost and 0.107% and 0.106% after three months, respectively. Likewise, median CD4+ T cell responses against WA1 and XBB.1.5 at baseline were 0.098% and 0.065% and 0.099% and 0.09% at month 3 post-boost, respectively.

Conclusions

The findings indicate that SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 variant significantly evades nAbs but not T-cell responses following bivalent mRNA booster vaccination. nAb titers against XBB.1 and XBB.1.5 were comparable, suggesting that the additional F486P substitution in XBB.1.5 spike improves transmissibility but not immune evasion.

Notably, nAb titers against the XBB sub-lineages returned to baseline (pre-boost) levels three months after booster administration. This decline in nAb titers was less pronounced for other variants. The low magnitude of nAb response and rapid waning will likely contribute toward reduced effectiveness of bivalent vaccination; nonetheless, T cell responses present pre-boost may still protect against severe COVID-19.

*Important notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2023, January 25). Data demonstrates SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 substantially escapes NAb responses after bivalent mRNA boosting. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 25, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230125/Data-demonstrates-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-XBB15-substantially-escapes-NAb-responses-after-bivalent-mRNA-boosting.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Data demonstrates SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 substantially escapes NAb responses after bivalent mRNA boosting". News-Medical. 25 January 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230125/Data-demonstrates-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-XBB15-substantially-escapes-NAb-responses-after-bivalent-mRNA-boosting.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Data demonstrates SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 substantially escapes NAb responses after bivalent mRNA boosting". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230125/Data-demonstrates-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-XBB15-substantially-escapes-NAb-responses-after-bivalent-mRNA-boosting.aspx. (accessed January 25, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2023. Data demonstrates SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 substantially escapes NAb responses after bivalent mRNA boosting. News-Medical, viewed 25 January 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230125/Data-demonstrates-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-XBB15-substantially-escapes-NAb-responses-after-bivalent-mRNA-boosting.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The "Great Escape" by SARS-CoV-2 XBB.1
Exploring the infectivity, transmissibility, and immunological resistance characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 strain
Study suggests Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis is associated with higher levels of soluble ACE2 in the human brain
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5, CA.3.1, and CH.1.1 exhibit remarkable antibody resistance
Researchers estimate COVID-19 Omicron variant mortality in Denmark
In silico study suggests SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 strain to be more infective than previous strains
How effective are prior SARS-CoV-2 infections and hybrid immunity against Omicron breakthrough infections?
Study shows increase in medical encounters six months post-SARS-CoV-2 infection, with vaccination lowering persistent symptoms risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Analysis of seemingly recovered COVID-19 patients indicates that SARS-CoV-2 infection can persist significantly longer than suggested by PCR-negative tests