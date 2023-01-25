Genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production improves glucose balance in obese mice

A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota during the digestion process. Augmenting omega-3 fatty acid liver content, in turn, increased levels of omega-3–derived mediators, which could play a critical role in reducing liver fat storage and chronic inflammation.

We were trying to determine what role the gut microbiota plays in omega-3 fatty acid-related metabolic improvements such as plasma glucose and insulin, gut health and liver function."

André Marette, PhD, lead author of the study

Fatty liver disease is increasingly being diagnosed and associated with comorbidities such as diabetes and heart disease. The goal is to reduce fatty liver disease and related comorbidities by reducing chronic inflammation and the amount of liver fat deposits.

