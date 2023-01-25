Study finds link between self-stigma and glycated hemoglobin in people with type 1 diabetes

Individuals with chronic medical conditions may experience self-stigma, or negative beliefs, emotional reactions, and behaviors towards themselves as a result of their illness. New research published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation found a link between self-stigma and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c)-;a marker of blood glucose levels-;in adults with type 1 diabetes.

The study included 109 adults in Japan with type 1 diabetes who completed questionnaires that generated scores based on a self-stigma scale. Although the findings support a link between self-stigma and sub-optimal HbA1c, additional studies are needed to show whether this is a causal relationship.

We focused on this issue through clinical experiences with people with type 1 diabetes, whose glycemic management improved markedly by social supports of eliminating diabetes-related stigma. Although the finding of an association between self-stigma and HbA1c is significant, further longitudinal research is required to determine whether self-stigma leads to sub-optimal HbA1c. This research does support and highlight the importance of eliminating self-stigma when treating people with type 1 diabetes." Yukiko Onishi MD, PhD, Corresponding Author, Institute of Medical Science, Asahi Life Foundation, Tokyo