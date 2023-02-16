Ultima Genomics partners with New England Biolabs® to expand research applications on Ultima Sequencers

Ultima Genomics, Inc., a developer of a revolutionary new ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, today announced a collaboration to develop and enable use of New England Biolabs’ (NEB®) NEBNext® reagents and library preparation kits on Ultima sequencing platforms. As part of the collaboration, the parties will develop optimized next generation sequencing (NGS) workflows to support DNA, RNA, and methylation sequencing applications.

An important initial step in successful NGS is high quality and consistent library preparation. The NEBNext portfolio supports an extensive array of NGS applications, from PCR-free whole genome analysis to RNA- and methylation-sequencing, and are designed to provide the highest quality reagents and libraries using streamlined workflows from a broad range of inputs.

This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to provide high performance end-to-end workflows to our customers. We are excited to leverage NEB’s success in delivering high quality molecular biology reagents and library preparation products, together with Ultima’s innovative sequencing technologies to enable new insights and discoveries by our mutual customers.” Doron Lipson, Chief Scientific Officer, Ultima Genomics.

We’re excited to see the Ultima Genomics platform be adopted by scientists to help solve important problems. Ensuring that NEBNext reagents are positioned to address a broad range of sample preparation applications upstream of the Ultima Genomics platform will enable users to experience the quality reagents and innovative approaches that they have come to expect from NEBNext. We look forward to the scientific discoveries that will result from this collaboration.” Fiona Stewart, Associate Director of NGS Portfolio Management, NEB.

Scientists and researchers interested to learn more about NEBNext reagents and library preparation workflows on Ultima Genomics sequencing platforms can find more information at https://www.ultimagenomics.com/publications-and-resources as well as https://www.nebnext.com