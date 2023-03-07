100% vaccination rate could have prevented half of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

*Important notice: Research Square publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Scientists in the United States have conducted a simulation study to estimate the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) deaths that could have been prevented by increasing vaccination coverage in the country.

The study is currently available on the Research Square preprint* server while under consideration for publication in the journal Scientific Reports.

Study: Estimating vaccine-preventable COVID-19 deaths under counterfactual vaccination scenarios in the United States. Image Credit: Gargantiopa / ShutterstockStudy: Estimating vaccine-preventable COVID-19 deaths under counterfactual vaccination scenarios in the United States. Image Credit: Gargantiopa / Shutterstock

Background

The deployment of effective COVID-19 vaccines was initiated in the United States in early 2021. Although there was a shortage in vaccine supply at the initial phase of deployment, the country successfully increased its vaccine coverage by mid-April 2021.

Studies conducted in real-world setups have shown that COVID-19 vaccines are more than 80% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization and over 90% effective in preventing COVID-19-related deaths.

Vaccine hesitancy has been observed among a significant proportion of US adults despite these benefits. An accurate estimation of vaccine-preventable COVID-19 deaths would be helpful in informing policymakers to increase vaccine uptake in the general population.

In the current study, scientists have simulated state-level COVID-19 mortality and vaccination frequency to estimate the number of COVID-19 deaths that could have been prevented by increasing COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the United States.

Study design

The simulation model was developed based on two assumptions. One assumption was that a state could maintain the peak indefinitely upon reaching peak vaccination capacity. Moreover, for a given state, the model assumed that the vaccination rate is maintained at its peak until 85%, 90%, or 100% of the state population is vaccinated.

Related Stories

Another assumption was that there would be no change in the effective reproduction number of COVID-19 cases. The effective reproductive number refers to the number of secondary cases from an index case in a given population of both susceptible and non-susceptible individuals.

The model was used to estimate the number of vaccine-preventable deaths both at the state- and national levels between January 2021 and April 2022.

Important observations

Considering that 100% of the US adult population became fully vaccinated during the study period, the model predicted that about 50% of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented nationally.

Considering a vaccine coverage rate of 85%, the model predicted that about 28% of actual COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented in the country.

The model identified a significant variation in the proportion of vaccine-preventable deaths between states, with Massachusetts showing 25% and Alaska showing 74% vaccine-preventable deaths.  

Demonstration of the model, showing the process for estimating vaccine-preventable deaths had 85% (left, orange) or 100% (right, blue) of the adult population been vaccinated. The figure is a representation and does not reflect data for a particular state.

Demonstration of the model, showing the process for estimating vaccine-preventable deaths had 85% (left, orange) or 100% (right, blue) of the adult population been vaccinated. The figure is a representation and does not reflect data for a particular state.

Study significance

The study demonstrates that about 50% of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented in the United States by maintaining the population-level vaccination rate at its peak. In addition, the high effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines observed in the study would help inform policymakers to increase vaccine coverage at both state- and national levels.

As mentioned by the scientists, the study does not include age- and race-specific data. Thus, the study could not explore the effect of age and race on vaccine efficacy.

*Important notice: Research Square publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2023, March 07). 100% vaccination rate could have prevented half of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 07, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230307/10025-vaccination-rate-could-have-prevented-half-of-COVID-19-deaths-in-the-US.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "100% vaccination rate could have prevented half of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.". News-Medical. 07 March 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230307/10025-vaccination-rate-could-have-prevented-half-of-COVID-19-deaths-in-the-US.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "100% vaccination rate could have prevented half of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230307/10025-vaccination-rate-could-have-prevented-half-of-COVID-19-deaths-in-the-US.aspx. (accessed March 07, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2023. 100% vaccination rate could have prevented half of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.. News-Medical, viewed 07 March 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230307/10025-vaccination-rate-could-have-prevented-half-of-COVID-19-deaths-in-the-US.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study results provide strong evidence for association of genetic markers to long COVID mappable to fatigue
SARS-CoV-2 BA.1 and BA.2 breakthrough infections likely protect against BA.4 infection
Antibody levels from prime COVID-19 mRNA vaccine influences the efficacy of booster doses
New cell-based assay shown to rapidly profile drug resistance to three widely used SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibiting drugs
Can the gut microbiota and metabolome explain variation in anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination responses in immunosuppressed IBD patients?
Critical COVID-19 infection characterized by a shift from naïve T cell phenotypes to an expansion of cytotoxic CD4+ T lymphocyte subsets
Evidence that cross-reactive immunity from common human coronaviruses can influence response to SARS-CoV-2
Exploring adverse outcomes in post-COVID-19 condition patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Prevalence and clinical outcomes of viral and bacterial coinfections in hospitalized COVID-19 patients