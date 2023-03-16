Listen to ‘Tradeoffs’: Medical debt delivers ‘a shocking amount of misery’

The numbers that tell the story of medical debt in the U.S. are staggering: Around 100 million Americans have health care debt, and together they owe at least $140 billion. And research suggests this debt can have striking consequences on people's financial, physical, and mental health.

Related Stories

In this episode of the "Tradeoffs" podcast, Dan Gorenstein talks about the pain and possible solutions to medical debt with KHN senior correspondent Noam N. Levey and UCLA researcher Wes Yin.

"About a third of people who have medical debt owe less than $1,000," Levey said. "But a quarter of people owe, I think, more than $5,000. More than half say they've had to make a difficult sacrifice, like using up all their savings, moving in with friends and family, or losing their homes. So I don't think it's hyperbole to say that there's a shocking amount of misery out there."

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

T-cell immunity and antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 among individuals registered in the Bangkok home health care service
Artemisia argyi plant extracts and phytochemicals shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in new research
Research supports weight-neutral care for women with binge eating disorders
Research examines whether meat or dairy-based complementary foods affect gut microbiota and growth
Research reports full efficacy of Sotrovimab against BQ.1.1 viral replication in a non-human primate challenge model
New research draws attention to the effects of deep meditation on gut health
New research may explain why some patients suffer from long-COVID
New research evaluates clinical trials investigating post-acute COVID-19 syndrome treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Research examines antibiotic use during COVID-19 by age