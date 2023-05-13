MyFitnessPal and Google Health Connect announce integration between two platforms to help people with diabetes

MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and fitness tracking app, and Google Health Connect today announced an integration between the two platforms at this year’s Google I/O developer conference. Individuals diagnosed with Type 1 and 2 diabetes who use select continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) tools integrated with Google’s Health Connect can now see their glucose data directly within the MyFitnessPal app.

Our community will now have the critical capability to understand and visualize how the foods they eat affect their blood glucose levels throughout the day. Prior to this, someone could see spikes in their glucose, but not make the connection to what caused them. Our collaboration with Google builds on our innovation and commitment to bringing the latest technologies to consumers as they navigate their health and wellness journeys, particularly those with diet-related diseases.” Tricia Han, CEO, MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal Android users with select glucose monitors now have the ability to see the latest glucose level logged and distinguish which foods increase, decrease, or keep glucose levels stable. By simply enabling glucose monitoring in Google Health Connect, members can track correlations to the food they’re eating in the MyFitnessPal app and modify their diets accordingly, ultimately making better food decisions to keep glucose levels within range. Premium users who enabled the timestamp function in their diary will be able to see glucose levels graphed against time on their food diary items.

After integrating with Health Connect last year, MyFitnessPal has allowed users to share nutrition information from their database of foods and track workout data from other apps. Today's announcement is a great way for MyFitnessPal to help users understand how the foods that they eat can impact their glucose levels." said Chris Wilk, Senior Product Manager for Health Connect by Android.

While this feature will only be available to Android users currently, MyFitnessPal is committed to enhancing collaborations to ensure members have the data they need to make decisions about their health.