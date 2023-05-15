Exploiting platelets for antitumor drug delivery and immune modulation of tumor microenvironment

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Platelets are blood components traditionally believed to have fundamental roles in vascular hemostasis and thrombosis. In recent years, platelets have received new attention for their roles in tumorigenesis and progression.

On the one hand, platelets are actively recruited by various tumors and comprise a crucial part of the tumor microenvironment (TME), thus inspiring the use of platelets for tumor-targeted drug delivery. To this end, various platelet-based devices have been proposed, such as natural platelets, engineered platelets, platelet membranes, and platelet-derived microparticles. On the other hand, platelets are involved in tumor immunosuppression mechanisms, by directing and/or assisting various tumor-associated immune cells.

However, in the context of inflammation and autoimmune diseases, platelets can amplify immune responses by promoting immune cell mobilization and activation, thereby exacerbating tissue damage. Thus, interest is growing in the use of tumor-associated platelets as targets for therapeutic modulation of the TME and augmenting anti-tumor immune responses. In this article the authors summarize current advances in exploiting platelets for both antitumor drug delivery and immune modulation of the TME.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Guo, J., et al. (2023). Exploitation of platelets for antitumor drug delivery and modulation of the tumor immune microenvironment. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/AMM-2023-0005.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Changes to tumor DNA can help predict cancer's next move
Upregulated expression of many LY6 genes linked to poor survival in endometrial cancer patients
Clockwork in cancer: the importance of the circadian rhythm in the formation and progression of tumors
Upgraded tumor model points the way toward more effective cancer therapies
Intratumoral bacteria linked with natural purple photosynthetic bacteria show strong anticancer efficacy
High-grade gliomas remodel neural circuits: promoting tumor progression and impaired cognition
Brain cancer cells communicate with astrocytes to enhance tumor growth by energy transfer
Practicing integrative neuro-oncology to improve care for brain tumor patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New technique effectively identifies residual tumor tissue during breast-conserving surgery