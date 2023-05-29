Obesity-related cancers take a toll in Southern Africa: Study reveals alarming trends

Previous epidemiological studies have revealed that obesity is a risk factor for several types of cancers, including those affecting the esophagus, colon/rectum, breast, kidney, liver, ovary, and pancreas. Although the burden of obesity-related cancers is highly prominent in the sixteen Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, their time trends are unknown. 

A recent Preprints with the Lancet study addresses this research gap using data from the 2019 Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) Study for the analysis.

Study: Trends in the Burden of Obesity-Related Cancers in SADC Countries, 1990-2019: Findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study. Image Credit: Fuss Sergey / Shutterstock.com Study: Trends in the Burden of Obesity-Related Cancers in SADC Countries, 1990-2019: Findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study. Image Credit: Fuss Sergey / Shutterstock.com

*Important notice: Preprints with The Lancet publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Background

Previous studies have established a causal relationship between obesity and cancer incidence. For example, the relative risk (RR) for esophageal adenocarcinoma is high for individuals with a BMI of 40 kg/m2 or more. However, in most developing countries, the number of cancer-related studies and BMI is extremely low.

The sixteen countries that form the SADC include South Africa, Mozambique, Seychelles, Eswatini, Comoros, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Mauritius, Lesotho, Madagascar, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Unfortunately, these countries do not have sufficient information regarding the morbidity and mortality trends linked to obesity-related cancers.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer’s Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) study reported that, among all cancer types, breast and colorectal cancers are the most diagnosed, while liver and stomach cancers are the most common causes of death.

In 2020, the GLOBOCAN study estimated 1.1 million new cases and 711,429 deaths due to neoplasms in Africa. This study further projected that by 2040, the burden of all neoplasms will increase significantly, with 1.4 million deaths in Africa alone. In the last 30 years, a significant increase in the prevalence of obesity in adult females and males has been observed.

About the study

GBD data is available on the websites of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington Seattle. GBD obtained data from verbal autopsies, vital registration, and International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes for the years 1990 and 2019.

Related Stories

To estimate mortality due to individual cancer types, scientists used the Cause of Death Ensemble Model and Spatio-Temporal Gaussian regression. In addition, each type of cancer was systematically searched on Medline.

The slopes of the mortality rate between 1990 and 2019 were assessed using the annualized age-standardized rate of change (AROC). This analysis helped identify changes in mortality rates due to different types of cancer.

A positive AROC suggests an increasing mortality rate over 30 years, while a negative AROC reflects decreasing mortality rates. Uncertainties for each outcome were determined using 95% uncertainty intervals (UIs) using 1,000 bootstrap draws from the posterior distribution.

Study findings

Mortality due to breast cancer was significantly higher as compared to other cancer types, such as gallbladder/biliary tract and thyroid. Overall, negative AROCs in males and females for esophageal and leukemia cancers were obtained, thus indicating that mortality due to these cancers is trending in the right direction.

The increased burden of obesity-related cancers in SADC during the study period could be due to the epidemiological transition. Herein, there was an increased tendency of the population to shift from contracting primarily communicable diseases to developing non-communicable diseases. 

The shift in the disease pattern has been attributed to changes in lifestyle, environmental exposure, diet, and an increase in healthcare services. Another theory of this shift is linked to the demographic transition theory, in which aging populations are associated with a greater risk of cancer. Moreover, demographic transition proposes that neoplasms manifest in middle and old age.

African governments, especially in the SADC, require investments to prevent cancer and early disease diagnosis. Additional investments are needed to provide cancer care services.

Currently, the demand for cancer care has increased in many low-income countries. The authors recommend that limiting the marketing of unhealthy food, promoting healthy diets, and raising risk awareness could assist in controlling obesity and, as a result, reduce the burden of high-BMI-related cancers.

Based on a high volume of evidence, SADC countries also need to invest in surgical cancer care services. Consistent with the findings of the GLOBOCAN 2020 study, the current study indicates an urgent need for a holistic approach to managing obesity-related cancer incidence.

Conclusions

The current study presents the most comprehensive estimates of the burden of cancer due to obesity in SADC countries. It is imperative to understand the trends in the obesity-related cancer burden in each of the 16 SADC countries, as this knowledge will help develop informed strategies and interventions to reduce the burden. 

*Important notice: Preprints with The Lancet publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:
  • Preliminary scientific report. Gona, P., Gona, C. M., Ballout, S., et al. (2023) Trends in the Burden of Obesity-Related Cancers in SADC Countries, 1990-2019: Findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study. Preprints with the Lancet.  doi:10.2139/ssrn.4455300

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2023, May 29). Obesity-related cancers take a toll in Southern Africa: Study reveals alarming trends. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 29, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230529/Obesity-related-cancers-take-a-toll-in-Southern-Africa-Study-reveals-alarming-trends.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Obesity-related cancers take a toll in Southern Africa: Study reveals alarming trends". News-Medical. 29 May 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230529/Obesity-related-cancers-take-a-toll-in-Southern-Africa-Study-reveals-alarming-trends.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Obesity-related cancers take a toll in Southern Africa: Study reveals alarming trends". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230529/Obesity-related-cancers-take-a-toll-in-Southern-Africa-Study-reveals-alarming-trends.aspx. (accessed May 29, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2023. Obesity-related cancers take a toll in Southern Africa: Study reveals alarming trends. News-Medical, viewed 29 May 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230529/Obesity-related-cancers-take-a-toll-in-Southern-Africa-Study-reveals-alarming-trends.aspx.

Suggested Reading

AI-POD project poised to revolutionize the prediction and treatment of obesity-related CVDs
Metabolically healthy and unhealthy 'forms' of obesity linked with increased risk of obesity-related cancers
Global study examines consequences of uncontrolled hunger in adolescents living with obesity
Obesity strongly associated with clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential
Tirzepatide improves body composition across a range of adult age groups, study shows
Study identifies a novel druggable signaling molecule involved in obesity and diabetes
Cardiovascular risk score decreases after one year of semaglutide use in obese patients, study shows
Whole body cryostimulation: Useful "add-on" treatment for obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Are inadequate culinary skills among undergraduate students associated with obesity and overweight?