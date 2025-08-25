Positive emotion bias in aging may signal cognitive decline

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceAug 25 2025

As people age, they display a bias in recognizing emotions as positive-to the point of improperly labeling neutral or negative emotions as positive. Some researchers theorize this bias is an adaptive mechanism to support mental and emotional wellness, but new evidence suggests it may be a sign of cognitive decline. In a new JNeurosci paper, Noham Wolpe, from Tel Aviv University, and colleagues, from the University of Cambridge, advance understanding on what this positive emotion bias that elders exhibit signifies about their brains' health. 

A large pool of participants (665) viewed faces in an emotion recognition task. Age-related positivity bias correlated with poorer cognitive performance in two assessments, but not necessarily emotional decline as measured by examining nonclinical depressive symptoms. The researchers also observed structural changes in brain areas associated with emotional processing and changes in how these areas communicate to another brain region involved in social decisions. Thus, positivity bias from aging impacts the brain in observable ways that could be leveraged clinically to detect early rising signs of age-related neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. 

Says Wolpe of the group's next steps, "We are exploring how these findings relate to older adults with early cognitive decline, particularly those showing signs of apathy, which is often another early sign of dementia.

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Wolpe, N., et al. (2025) Age-Related Positivity Bias in Emotion Recognition is Linked to Lower Cognitive Performance and Altered Amygdala-Orbitofrontal Connectivity. Journal of Neuroscience. https://doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0386-25.2025

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

RNA quality control protein PELOTA found to slow aging and extend lifespan
Study investigates aging-related mechanisms in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis using AI approaches
Scientists explore hookworm proteins as potential treatment for inflammation
Less education associated with faster aging and health inequality
Study finds link between epigenetic aging and colorectal cancer risk in postmenopausal women
COVID-19 accelerates vascular aging in women
Reducing FTL1 protein levels reverses brain aging and improves memory in mice
Extreme heat poses silent threat to older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Impaired blood flow alters immunity and fuels tumor progression