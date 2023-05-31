Color-changing materials hold promise for diverse scenarios in medical cold supply chains

Some foods and medicines, such as many COVID-19 vaccines, must be kept cold. As a step toward a robust, stable technique that could indicate when these products exceed safe limits, researchers in ACS Nano report a class of brilliantly colored microcrystals in materials that become colorless over a wide range of temperatures and response times. As a proof of concept, the team packaged the color-changing materials into a vial lid and QR code.

Walk-in freezers and refrigerated trucks generally maintain their set temperatures, but accidents can happen. Wireless sensors can monitor the temperature of individual products, but these devices produce a lot of electronic waste. Recently, researchers have suggested using materials that act as visual indicators to provide this information with less waste. Yet some current options using colorful reactions or dyes produce hues that can fade. Or they only track above-freezing temperatures, which isn't useful for some COVID-19 vaccines that can actually start breaking down below freezing -; above -4 or -94 degrees Fahrenheit. So, Yadong Yin, Xuemin Du and colleagues wanted to develop a better color-changing material with tunable melting to track a wide range of temperatures.

The researchers used structural colors, instead of dyes, for their indicator system. The team made glycerol-coated silicon dioxide nanoparticles, which appeared bright green or red when they clustered together into microcrystals in water. Next, they created liquids with variable melting points by mixing different proportions of polyethylene glycol or ethylene glycol and water. When these two parts were put together, they could produce an irreversible color loss when the temperature-triggered solution melted and the microcrystals broke apart. The materials could be customized to track temperature exposures from -94 to +99 degrees Fahrenheit that lasted from a few minutes to multiple days. In other experiments, the two-part indicator systems were packaged into flexible round vial labels and a QR code. These systems were very sensitive and successfully indicated when the materials got too warm. The researchers say that structural color-changing materials hold promise for the diverse scenarios encountered in medical cold supply chains.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Journal reference:

Huang, C., et al. (2023) Self-Destructive Structural Color Liquids for Time-Temperature Indicating. ACS Nano. doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.3c00467.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

What is the subsequent risk of mental disorders among individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, and are the associations specific for COVID-19?
Is COVID-19 booster vaccination in early pregnancy associated with an increased risk of spontaneous abortion?
Unlocking the brain-lung dialogue key to future treatments for critical care patients
COVID-19's shifting impact: the changing relationship between infections and severe outcomes
Comparing clinical characteristics and outcomes of critically ill COVID-19 patients with a chohort admitted to ICU for influenza pneumonia
Are masks effective in the protection against COVID-19?
Is COVID-19 diagnosis associated with the risk and incidence of type 1 diabetes?
Investigating the changes in severity and epidemiology of respiratory syncytial virus infections among children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Identifying trajectories of the evolution of post-COVID-19 condition