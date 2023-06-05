Lindus Health secures funding to accelerate the use of technology for revolutionizing clinical trials

Ground-breaking trials run by London-based start-up Lindus Health are kicking off to find innovative treatments for conditions including tinnitus, insomnia and progressive childhood short-sightedness. Using their technology platform and machine learning to manage trials from start to finish in an industry first, the company aims to help treatments reach patients more quickly to improve and extend lives.

Image Credit: Lindus Health

The news comes as the company reveals it has to date raised $6 million from investors, including from Firstminute, Seedcamp and Peter Thiel (PayPal co-founder and the first outside investor in Facebook), to accelerate their use of machine learning and data science to revolutionise clinical trials.

Lindus Health is also announcing that it has received an Innovate UK Smart Grant (part of UK Research and Innovation) worth almost half a million pounds, with their work in machine learning and data science described by UKRI assessors as a “​​hugely valuable and game-changing project”.

Lindus Health’s pioneering technology speeds up the time it takes to approve treatments and get them to market, with their trials to date having been completed three times more quickly than the old-fashioned industry standard.

Having already delivered more than 80 trials for treatments across the US, UK and Europe, Lindus Health is next working with the global healthcare company Pharmanovia to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a treatment for patients with severe insomnia in a real-world setting - using digital technology to find hard-to-reach insomnia patients. And they will be working with Oto to run a trial for 200 people, evaluating their digital tinnitus solution against in-person therapy.

They are also partnering with Berlin-based start-up Dopavision to trial the MyopiaX treatment for children affected by progressive short sightedness. This aims to increase dopamine levels in the retina to slow the progression of the condition.

This year, Lindus Health is also launching a trial aimed at treating and reversing Type 2 Diabetes with George Medicines and a trial aimed at reducing symptoms of menopause, with US-based Bonafide Health (parent company - JDS Therapeutics).

Launched in 2021 by Michael Young and Meri Beckwith, Lindus Health has already worked with 20,000 patients to find new treatments for chronic conditions.