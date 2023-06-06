A ‘payday loan’ from a health care behemoth

Alex Shteynshlyuger, a urologist with a practice in New York City, feels surrounded by UnitedHealth Group. He has seen the company gobble up private practices and says it's slow to pay claims. It also started offering cash-flow services that, Shteynshlyuger says, feel a lot like payday loans.

UnitedHealth Group is the largest employer of physicians in the United States. And it’s growing.

Has the company become too big?

In this episode of "An Arm and a Leg," host Dan Weissmann looks into this "behemoth" company and the obstacles antitrust regulators face in keeping up with its rapid growth.

Note: "An Arm and a Leg" uses speech-recognition software to generate transcripts, which may contain errors. Please use the transcript as a tool but check the corresponding audio before quoting the podcast.

"An Arm and a Leg" is a co-production of KFF Health News and Public Road Productions.

Related Stories

To keep in touch with "An Arm and a Leg," subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you've got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all KFF Health News podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to "An Arm and a Leg" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

US adults with post-COVID-19 condition more likely to face healthcare access and affordability challenges
Battle against superbugs: E. coli resistance in UTIs shows slight decline
How does mortality due to heat and cold vary across European urban areas?
ChatGPT outshines physicians in quality and empathy for online patient queries
The extent to which explicit and implicit weight bias is present among Australian healthcare students
Adapting for endemic not pandemic: Time to reassess universal masking in healthcare
Did COVID-19-associated lockdowns increase the rate of memory decline in patients with cognitive impairments?
Impact of healthy diet and exercise, and their interplay, on the risk of non-communicable diseases throughout a lifespan

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Lack of studies limit the integration of artificial intelligence into the clinic