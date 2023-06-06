A ‘payday loan’ from a health care behemoth

Alex Shteynshlyuger, a urologist with a practice in New York City, feels surrounded by UnitedHealth Group. He has seen the company gobble up private practices and says it's slow to pay claims. It also started offering cash-flow services that, Shteynshlyuger says, feel a lot like payday loans.

UnitedHealth Group is the largest employer of physicians in the United States. And it’s growing.

Has the company become too big?

In this episode of "An Arm and a Leg," host Dan Weissmann looks into this "behemoth" company and the obstacles antitrust regulators face in keeping up with its rapid growth.

