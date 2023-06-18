Herbal extracts for mental health: Are they safe for pregnant women?

In a recent article published in Nature, researchers evaluate the T-cell modulating effects of St. John’s wort, valerian, hops, lavender, and California poppy.

Study: Immunological evaluation of herbal extracts commonly used for treatment of mental diseases during pregnancy. Image Credit: PattPaulStudio / Shutterstock.com

Background

Nonpsychotic mental diseases (NMDs), including depression, anxiety, dissociative and adjustment disorders, somatoform, and reactions to traumatic stresses, affect about 15% of pregnant women in the United States. 

Conventional therapy, antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) like paroxetine, and benzodiazepines for NMDs could disturb the delicate immunological balance of fetal tolerance and protection of mother and child. Thus, changes in T-cell activity are needed for a successful pregnancy.

Fear of potential teratogenic effects causes nearly 86% of pregnant women not to seek treatment for NMDs, which can have fatal consequences for both the mother and unborn child. Untreated NMDs increase the risk for spontaneous preterm delivery, miscarriages, preeclampsia, low birth weight of neonates, as well as an increased risk of postpartum depression.

Herbal medicines are a safe alternative to conventional drugs with multiple side effects. One study involving around 10,000 women from 23 nations showed that 28% of pregnant women (used herbal medicines for NMDs. Likewise, according to a Swiss survey, about 90% of pregnant females used herbal preparations, 53.6% of whom used these agents to treat mild NMDs.

Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) in the blood increase during pregnancy, with estrogen increasing transcription factor forkhead box P3 (FoxP) levels. Other immune system functions are also altered during pregnancy to ensure a high baseline level of innate immune cells to promote inflammatory responses and downregulate adaptive immune responses.

About the study

In the present study, researchers obtained peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from healthy donors. PBMCs were then treated with extracts and pure compounds in a culture medium at concentrations of 0.03–100 µg/mL and 0.01-30 µM, respectively.

After 72 hours of incubation, the fraction of apoptotic cells was calculated through a flow cytometric readout. Likewise, a spectrometric assay was used to assess the viability of cells.

The genotoxic potential of the extracts was determined using a single-cell deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) gel electrophoresis, for which surface and intracellular biomolecules were measured in a multifluorescence panel.

Results

The current study evaluated the safety of St. John’s wort, hops, valerian, lavender, and California poppy and their compounds protopine, hyperforin and hypericin, valerenic acid, valtrate, and linalool. The impact of these agents on the viability and function of primary human lymphocytes was also determined.

Related Stories

None of the evaluated herbal extracts demonstrated a marked effect on the viability or function of T-cells in vitro at their physiological concentration, nor did they induce apoptosis or genotoxicity. 

Previous studies have described the anti-inflammatory effects of St. John’s wort. In this study, 30 µg/mL of St. John’s wort and valerian exerted a marked inhibitory effect on the proliferation of T-cells. Preliminary evidence of valerian’s potential for immunomodulation, especially of the adaptive immune system, was also observed. Importantly, the current study did not identify any immunological effects of lavender.

Valerenic acid, protopine, and linalool showed no marked effects on the function of T-cells, including their viability, proliferation, induced apoptosis, or genotoxicity. Comparatively, hyperforin, hypericin, and valtrate induced apoptosis, as well as inhibited viability and cell division at 3.0 µM. 

At the functional level, all herbal compounds exhibited differential effects. For example, hyperforin and hypericin stimulated interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) production but inhibited cytokine production by T-helper and cytotoxic T-cells.

Conversely, valtrate decreased the expression of T-helper cell activation markers but not the cytotoxic T-cell activation markers. Stimulatory effects were observed for all other evaluated markers.

Conclusions

The use of herbal preparations for NMD treatment on defined subsets of human immune cells in vitro did not present any potential threat to the fragile immunological balance during pregnancy. Despite its use, pregnant females could likely tolerate an allogenic fetus and mounted an adequate defense against NMDs. 

There remains an urgent need for further investigations to confirm the effects of herbal substances and their metabolites on the adaptive immune system, especially T-cells, for a final safety assessment, as stronger effects have been reported.

Journal reference:
  • Winker, M., Chauveau, A., Smieško, M. et al. (2023). Immunological evaluation of herbal extracts commonly used for treatment of mental diseases during pregnancy. Scientific Reports 13;9630. doi:10.1038/s41598-023-35952-5

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2023, June 18). Herbal extracts for mental health: Are they safe for pregnant women?. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 18, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230618/Herbal-extracts-for-mental-health-Are-they-safe-for-pregnant-women.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "Herbal extracts for mental health: Are they safe for pregnant women?". News-Medical. 18 June 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230618/Herbal-extracts-for-mental-health-Are-they-safe-for-pregnant-women.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "Herbal extracts for mental health: Are they safe for pregnant women?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230618/Herbal-extracts-for-mental-health-Are-they-safe-for-pregnant-women.aspx. (accessed June 18, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2023. Herbal extracts for mental health: Are they safe for pregnant women?. News-Medical, viewed 18 June 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230618/Herbal-extracts-for-mental-health-Are-they-safe-for-pregnant-women.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Short science-backed messages could be an effective way to discourage cannabis use during pregnancy
Is maternal obsessive-compulsive disorder associated with adverse pregnancy, delivery, and neonatal outcomes?
Is COVID-19 booster vaccination in early pregnancy associated with an increased risk of spontaneous abortion?
New data guides treatment choices for patients with r/r lymphoma during pregnancy
Vaginal microbial diversity and pregnancy outcomes
Are policies mandating warning signs regarding the harms of cannabis use during pregnancy associated with beliefs and behaviors?
Exposure to PFAS during pregnancy linked to increased risk of obesity in children
Determining the effect of estriol treatment on cerebral cortex in the preclinical model of MS

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Mediterranean diet in pregnancy: A recipe for reduced stress and improved sleep