Testosterone therapy reduces gender dysphoria, depression and suicidality in trans adults

Receiving rapid access to testosterone therapy reduced feelings of gender dysphoria and led to a clinically significant reduction in depression as well as a 50% reduction in suicidality among transgender and gender-diverse adults, according to research being presented Sunday at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill.

This is the world-first randomized clinical trial supporting the significant benefits of testosterone in reducing gender dysphoria, depression and suicidality in trans individuals desiring commencement of testosterone."

Brendan Nolan, M.B.B.S., F.R.A.C.P., Ph.D. Candidate, University of Melbourne (Austin Health) in Melbourne, Australia

Gender dysphoria occurs when a person feels distressed that their gender identity does not align with the sex assigned at birth. When an individual's gender identity is not respected and the individual cannot access medical care, it can result in higher psychological problem scores and can raise the person's risk of committing suicide or other acts of self-harm.

Nolan and colleagues sought to understand the impact of testosterone therapy compared with no treatment on gender dysphoria, depression, and suicidality in trans adults seeking masculinization.

The three-month open-label randomized controlled trial included 64 transgender adults who were able to start testosterone therapy immediately (intervention group) compared with those who were on a standard waiting list of three months prior to beginning testosterone. The purpose of this segmentation was to ensure no person would have to prolong waiting to begin treatment beyond standard care practices.

Related Stories

People who were able to begin treatment immediately showed decreased gender dysphoria and a clinically significant decrease in depression and suicidal ideation compared with study participants on the waitlist.

Suicidal ideation resolved in 11 (52%) people with immediate testosterone therapy, compared with 1 (5%) given standard care, according to results from the Patient Health Questionnaire-9.

"Our findings illustrate the significant mental health benefits of early access to testosterone treatment and should provide an impetus for clinicians to ensure timely access to gender-affirming hormone therapy," Nolan said.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mental health profoundly impacts inflammatory responses in the body
Mentoring Men program offers non-judgmental mental health support to men
Study: 63% of children do not receive mental health services within six months after firearm injury
Study proposes a new index to understand the link between gender and mental health in adolescence
Teaching pupils about mental health can have a positive impact on young people's wellbeing
HUG inaugurates a psychiatric care center for children and young adults
State policies play an important role in expanding access to mental health care
Study unravels links between obesity, mental health, and self-esteem in adolescents: Early intervention key to prevention

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Burnout threatens primary care workforce and doctors’ mental health