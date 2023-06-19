Diet alone not the sole culprit: Unraveling the complexities of metabolic disease rise in the U.S.

In a study published in the journal PharmaNutrition, scientists have explored the long-term impact of Western diet and lifestyle factors on the risk of metabolic disease in the United States.

Study: Trends in nutrition, lifestyle, and metabolic disease in the United States from 1900 onwards. Image Credit: nobeastsofierce / ShutterstockStudy: Trends in nutrition, lifestyle, and metabolic disease in the United States from 1900 onwards. Image Credit: nobeastsofierce / Shutterstock

Background

The prevalence of metabolic syndrome is sharply increasing worldwide. The disease is characterized by high blood glucose (hyperglycemia), abnormal lipid profile (dyslipidemia), high blood pressure (hypertension), and large waist circumference (central obesity). Individuals with metabolic syndrome are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Besides genetic risk factors, poor diet and lack of physical activity are the major causes of metabolic syndrome. Excessive intake of high-calorie foods can trigger the onset of this disease by inducing insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and hormone secretion. Evidence shows that diet, exercise, and body mass index (BMI) can trigger metabolic syndrome by altering gut microbiota composition and function.

In this epidemiological study, scientists have evaluated the trends in diet, lifestyle, and metabolic disease in the United States from 1900 onwards.

Study design

The information on dietary composition and lifestyle factors for adult US residents was collected from published literature and publicly available sources.

Regarding dietary composition, daily intake of protein, fat, carbohydrate, and added sugar was analyzed. Regarding lifestyle factors, percentages of life expectancy, urbanization (proportion of US adults residing in urban regions), and exercise (proportion of US adults performing 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week) were analyzed.

Related Stories

Regarding the prevalence of metabolic syndrome, the proportion of US adults having at least three of the major symptoms of the disease (hyperglycemia, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and central obesity) was analyzed. Since metabolic syndrome is developed through a gradual accumulation of symptoms over time, life expectancy was included in the analysis as a proxy for aging.

To calculate the prevalence until 1950, when the term “metabolic syndrome” was not coined, data on related metabolic conditions, including obesity, prediabetes, and diabetes, were included in the analysis.

Important observations

The study findings revealed a significant increase in the intake of protein, fat, carbohydrate, and added sugar between 1900 and 2020. Specifically, the intake of protein, carbohydrates, fat, and added sugar increased by 114%, 116%, 151%, and 343% in 2020, respectively.

A similar increase in lifestyle factors, including urbanization, exercise, and life expectancy, was noticed over time. Urbanization increased from 40% in 1900 to almost 80% in 2020. Similarly, the average life expectancy increased from 48 years in 1900 to 79 years in 2020.

An increase in exercise frequency was observed only in the 21st century. The proportion of US adults meeting the US guidelines for exercise increased from 15% in 2000 to 23% in 2020.

Considering the current daily recommended intake of macronutrients in the US, the findings revealed that the intake of protein, carbohydrates, and fat remained higher than the recommended values throughout the study period (1900 – 2020). The intake of added sugar was below the recommended value in 1900. However, the intake increased by 2.5 times over the recommended value in 2020.

Comparison between nutrient intake and metabolic disease prevalence

The intake of macronutrients showed a declining or stabilized pattern in recent years (2000 – 2022). However, a sharp increase in the prevalence of metabolic syndrome, obesity, and diabetes was observed throughout the study years. In 2020, the prevalence of metabolic conditions was estimated to be 38%, 52%, and 37%, respectively.

The correlation analysis between studied variables indicated that obesity is not associated with the intake of protein, fat, carbohydrate, and added sugar. In contrast, a significant association was observed between the intake of macronutrients and added sugar and the prevalence of diabetes. The prevalence of metabolic syndrome showed no significant association with protein intake.

While life expectancy showed significant associations with all three metabolic conditions, exercise was found to be associated with metabolic syndrome and obesity.

Study significance

The study finds no significant association between nutrient intake and the prevalence of metabolic disease in the United States, except for diabetes, which shows preliminary correlations with macronutrient and added sugar intake.

Compared to the increase in macronutrients and added sugar intake, a much higher induction in metabolic disease prevalence has been noticed between 1900 and 2020. The scientists suggest that an amplifying factor might be involved in the dose-response relationship between diet and metabolic disease.   

The study also finds some associations between life expectancy and exercise with metabolic disease prevalence. Given the effects of these factors on gut microbiota composition, scientists recommend that future studies investigate to what extent these external factors can influence the development of metabolic disease.

 

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2023, June 19). Diet alone not the sole culprit: Unraveling the complexities of metabolic disease rise in the U.S.. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 19, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230619/Diet-alone-not-the-sole-culprit-Unraveling-the-complexities-of-metabolic-disease-rise-in-the-US.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Diet alone not the sole culprit: Unraveling the complexities of metabolic disease rise in the U.S.". News-Medical. 19 June 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230619/Diet-alone-not-the-sole-culprit-Unraveling-the-complexities-of-metabolic-disease-rise-in-the-US.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Diet alone not the sole culprit: Unraveling the complexities of metabolic disease rise in the U.S.". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230619/Diet-alone-not-the-sole-culprit-Unraveling-the-complexities-of-metabolic-disease-rise-in-the-US.aspx. (accessed June 19, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2023. Diet alone not the sole culprit: Unraveling the complexities of metabolic disease rise in the U.S.. News-Medical, viewed 19 June 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230619/Diet-alone-not-the-sole-culprit-Unraveling-the-complexities-of-metabolic-disease-rise-in-the-US.aspx.

Suggested Reading

How does the Indian diet fit in with the EAT-Lancet Reference Diet?
Impact of healthy diet and exercise, and their interplay, on the risk of non-communicable diseases throughout a lifespan
Can adherence to the Mediterranean diet reduce gestational stress and anxiety in pregnant women?
Understanding the developmental link: vitamin D's role in metabolic disease risk
Mediterranean diet in pregnancy: A recipe for reduced stress and improved sleep
Shaping the human metabolome: the impact of a ketogenic diet
Unlocking the key to healthy aging: the influence of vitamin K on the diet-microbiome-health axis
Pilot study reveals effective approach to boost adherence to Mediterranean ketogenic diet for memory concerns in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Unlocking the fountain of youth: Diet and exercise have a remarkable impact on cognition in older adults