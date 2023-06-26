Mathematical relationship between aortic valve and aortic root discovered

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. The study was aimed at investigating the mathematical relationship between the aortic valve and aortic root through CTA imaging-based reconstruction.

The authors of this article selected 121 healthy participants and analyzed the measurements of aortic root dimensions, including the sinotubular junction (SJT), ventriculo-arterial junction (VAJ), maximum sinus diameter (SD), sinus height (SH), effective height (eH) and coaptation height (cH). We also reconstructed 3-D aortic valve cusps using CTA imaging to calculate the aortic cusp surface areas. Data were collected to analyze the ratios and the correlation between aortic valve and aortic root dimensions.
Among healthy participants, the STJ was approximately 10% larger than the VAJ, and the SD was 1.375 times larger than the VAJ. The average eH and cH were 8.94 mm and 3.62 mm, respectively. The aortic cusp surface areas were larger in men than women.

Regardless of sex, the non-coronary cusp was found to be largest, and was followed by the right coronary cusp and the left coronary cusp. Although the aortic root dimensions were also significantly larger in in men than women, the STJ to VAJ, SD to VAJ, and SH to VAJ ratios did not significantly differ by sex. The mathematical relationship between the aortic cusp surface areas and VAJ orifice area was calculated as aortic cusp surface areas. The aortic root has specific geometric ratios. The mathematical relationship between the aortic valve and aortic root might be used to guide aortic valve repair.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/CVIA.2023.0044

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gout unveiled as surprising culprit in neurodegenerative diseases
Is there radiographic evidence of premature brain aging in individuals with type 1 diabetes?
AI model NYUTron shows remarkable accuracy in clinical tasks using handwritten physician notes
Long-term ketogenic diet boosts survival rates in advanced cancer patients
Transforming antibiotic resistance testing: a novel, rapid and affordable technique
Connecting the inflammatory dots: Obesity, depression, and Alzheimer's linked by neuroinflammation
Artificial intelligence in sperm selection for assisted reproduction
Is translocator protein distribution volume elevated in the brain after acute COVID-19 infection with sequelae of depressive and cognitive symptoms?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Consuming ultra-processed foods is associated with an increased risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease