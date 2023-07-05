American Heart Association launches telehealth certification to improve quality of care

The COVID-19 pandemic radically changed the way health care professionals serve their patients. Over the past three years, a huge proportion of care has shifted to the virtual landscape as clinicians and patients search for a safe, reliable way to receive needed care.

As part of its longstanding commitment to ensuring equitable access to high-quality health care, the American Heart Association has launched its first individual certification -; Certified Professional by the American Heart Association - Telehealth -; supported by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, for health care professionals interested in demonstrating their commitment to telehealth.

The explosion of telehealth use demonstrates a need for telehealth-centric learning to improve the standard of care. The American Heart Association's individual telehealth certification is a way for health care professionals to ensure they are providing the highest standard of care in this evolving delivery system." Andrew Watson, M.D., volunteer chair of the American Heart Association's Telehealth Certification Development Workgroup, an American Heart Association Center for Telehealth Expert Panel member and a practicing surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Telehealth as a method of care delivery can potentially transform the health care system, reducing costs and increasing quality, patient focus and patient satisfaction. Evidence suggests that telehealth can make health care more effective, accessible and efficient, particularly for those who otherwise lack access to quality health care.Telehealth also can help address physician burnout by reducing clinicians' drive times and allowing more time for direct patient care.

Telehealth services have become increasingly popular in the wake of the pandemic. Telehealth utilization has stabilized at levels 38 times higher than before the pandemic. It's estimated that approximately $250 billion -; or 20% -; of all Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payer outpatient, clinic and home health spending could potentially be shifted to virtual care.

The new telehealth individual certification is available through the Association's Intelligo Professional Education Hub™. It is an offering of the American Heart Association Center for Telehealth, formerly the American Board of Telehealth. The certification aims to standardize training for health care providers in telehealth care delivery, increase skills and competencies in telehealth care delivery, and help to improve patient outcomes through the integration of telehealth.

The certification is open to licensed medical professionals who complete prerequisite telehealth education. The certification process features: