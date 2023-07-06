Win a pioneering WELLJET reagent dispenser to revolutionize your bulk liquid handling capabilities

INTEGRA Biosciences is offering the opportunity to win a WELLJET reagent dispenser, along with all of the accessories required to take your bulk dispensing to the next level. The WELLJET is a fast, flexible and precise reagent dispenser that helps to eliminate the repetitive task of manually filling well plates, making bulk reagent dispensing easier and more cost-efficient than ever before.

Related Stories

The system minimizes channel-to-channel variability and ensures the consistency of liquid handling tasks thanks to its revolutionary EasySnap dispensing cassettes, which can be effortlessly inserted and removed without requiring (re-)calibration. The instrument is also the smallest and most compact of its kind on the market, making it an ideal addition to any lab.

This exciting competition prize includes:

  • A WELLJET reagent dispenser base unit (without stacker)
  • 1 case of 8-channel small bore cassettes
  • 1 case of 8-channel large bore cassettes
  • 1 tube holder

Simply complete INTEGRA’s questionnaire for your chance to win a WELLJET reagent dispenser. The deadline for entries is the 30th of September 2023.

Source:

INTEGRA Biosciences

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2023, July 06). Win a pioneering WELLJET reagent dispenser to revolutionize your bulk liquid handling capabilities. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 06, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230706/Win-a-pioneering-WELLJET-reagent-dispenser-to-revolutionize-your-bulk-liquid-handling-capabilities.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "Win a pioneering WELLJET reagent dispenser to revolutionize your bulk liquid handling capabilities". News-Medical. 06 July 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230706/Win-a-pioneering-WELLJET-reagent-dispenser-to-revolutionize-your-bulk-liquid-handling-capabilities.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "Win a pioneering WELLJET reagent dispenser to revolutionize your bulk liquid handling capabilities". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230706/Win-a-pioneering-WELLJET-reagent-dispenser-to-revolutionize-your-bulk-liquid-handling-capabilities.aspx. (accessed July 06, 2023).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2023. Win a pioneering WELLJET reagent dispenser to revolutionize your bulk liquid handling capabilities. News-Medical, viewed 06 July 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230706/Win-a-pioneering-WELLJET-reagent-dispenser-to-revolutionize-your-bulk-liquid-handling-capabilities.aspx.

Suggested Reading

INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help to advance cancer drug discovery
INTEGRA Biosciences acquires Miroculus to accelerate genomics
Mastering repeatability in cell culture with INTEGRA Biosciences’ WELLJET peristaltic pump dispenser
INTEGRA introduces new 8 row and 12 column automation friendly reagent reservoirs
Women-focused diagnostics start-up wins INTEGRA Biosciences’ EVOLVE pipettes
INTEGRA’s PIPETBOY Makes Pipetting Easy for Molecular Biology Techniques
Award-winning project uses INTEGRA pipettes for success in international genetic engineering competition
INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help to combat prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like...
Pipetting solutions aid allergy prevention research