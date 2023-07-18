Bedfont® Boosts Cancer Research Fundraising Efforts with £200 Donation

Local Med-tech company, Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., is proudly donating £200 to support the noble fundraising efforts of its employees, the Bedfont® Family, who ran the Pretty Muddy 5K Obstacle Course on Saturday 1st July 2023, for Cancer Research UK. So far, the team have raised an inspiring £800 towards cancer research initiatives, meaning with Bedfont’s Donation the fundraising will reach an impressive £1000.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd

According to WHO, nearly every family globally is affected by cancer; 1 in 5 people are diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, and the diagnosis affects the health and well-being of all those involved, including family members and caregivers1.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont®, explained, “Our Bedfont® Family has very recently been affected by cancer and it has been a really difficult year for so many of us. I am inspired by the willpower of the Pretty Muddy runners, and wish to also contribute to a cause close to all of our hearts.”

The funds raised through this run will be directed to Cancer Research UK, to help groundbreaking cancer research and patient support. To donate, please visit: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/donate

1. Amplifying the lived experience of people affected by cancer [Internet]. World Health Organization; [cited 2023 Jul 3]. Available from: https://www.who.int/activities/amplifying-the-lived-experience-of-people-affected-by-cancer

 

