Report highlights increase in cannabis-involved ED visits among US youth during pandemic

A recent study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report examined the trends in cannabis-involved emergency department (ED) visits during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in the United States (US).

Cannabis-Involved Emergency Department Visits Among Persons Aged <25 Years Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, 2019–2022
Study: Cannabis-Involved Emergency Department Visits Among Persons Aged <25 Years Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, 2019–2022. Image Credit: Stephen Barnes/Shutterstock.com

Background

Nearly 19% of US individuals aged 12 or older used cannabis in 2021. Legalizing medical or non-medical cannabis has increased its availability and use by adults. Moreover, the risk perception of cannabis use has waned in youth. 

The COVID-19 pandemic further increased substance use among younger populations. Nevertheless, statistically significant increases in cannabis-involved ED visits have been reported even before the pandemic began. 

The study and findings

In the present study, researchers described the trends in cannabis-involved ED visits in individuals under 25 in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC examined data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program (NSSP).

Collaborating with local and state health departments, the CDC defined cannabis-involved ED visits using diagnosis codes and chief complaint texts. 

The changes in the rates of cannabis-involved ED visits from 2019 to 2022 were estimated, stratified by sex and age. Four periods were analyzed each year, weeks 1-11, 12-23, 24-36, and 37-53. Weeks 12-23 and 37-53 represented the second and first halves of the school year, respectively, whereas weeks 24-36 represented summer. 

The pre-pandemic periods included 2019 and weeks 1-11 in 2020. The researchers calculated the average weekly number of cannabis-involved ED visits, rates of cannabis-involved ED visits per 10,000 ED visits, overall visit ratios stratified by sex for each year, and female-to-male visit ratios. The overall visit ratios during 2020-22 were compared with corresponding weeks in 2019. 

Findings

In the US, more than 539,000 cannabis-involved ED visits were reported among individuals < 25 years between December 30, 2018, and January 1, 2023. The weekly mean number of cannabis-involved ED visits among children aged 10 or younger increased from 30.4 in weeks 12-23 in 2020 to 71.5 during weeks 24-36 in 2022 relative to pre-pandemic weeks 1-11 in 2019 (18.7) and 2020 (23.2).  

Related Stories

In the 11-14 age group, the weekly average (of ED visits) increased from 138.5 during pre-pandemic weeks in 2020 to 209.3 during weeks 12-23 in 2022. In individuals aged 15-24, the weekly average increased from 2275.8 during weeks 12-23 in 2020 to 2813.2 during the corresponding weeks in 2021. The peak number of visits among children under 10 occurred in the summer of 2022. 

Cannabis-involved ED visit rates in children aged 10 or younger declined during weeks 12-23 in 2021 and increased afterward, peaking during weeks 24-36 in 2022; overall, the visit ratios in this age group ranged between 2.4 and 5.8 per 10,000 ED visits. In the 11-14 age group, the weekly average peaked at 209.3 during weeks 12-23 in 2022. 

Higher visit ratios were observed in females than males; visit ratios by sex were not significantly different in the pre-pandemic period of 2020. Notably, most cannabis-involved ED visits (> 90%) occurred in the 15-24 age group, peaking at 2813.2 during weeks 12-23 in 2021. Visit rates remained consistently elevated in this age group from 2020 to the summer of 2021; nevertheless, visit rates were similar to baseline levels during weeks 12-23 in 2021 and 2022. 

Conclusions

The study noted increases in all individuals under 25 years during the pandemic that remained consistently higher than pre-pandemic levels. Most ED visits were recorded in the 15-24 age group. Notably, the NSSP data were not nationally representative, limiting the generalizability of the findings. 

Furthermore, syndromic surveillance data are not considered final, given their near real-time updates; as such, results may change with updates to medical record information. 
Several factors might have contributed to the increases in cannabis-involved ED visits, such as increased use to cope with COVID-19 pandemic-related stressors and availability in states with legal markets, among others. 

Schools, coalitions, and communities should introduce evidence-based interventions to prevent substance use. States should implement restrictions on packaging to reduce youth appeal. Together, these can help alleviate the growing rates of cannabis-involved ED visits among youth.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2023, July 19). Report highlights increase in cannabis-involved ED visits among US youth during pandemic. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 19, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230719/Report-highlights-increase-in-cannabis-involved-ED-visits-among-US-youth-during-pandemic.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Report highlights increase in cannabis-involved ED visits among US youth during pandemic". News-Medical. 19 July 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230719/Report-highlights-increase-in-cannabis-involved-ED-visits-among-US-youth-during-pandemic.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Report highlights increase in cannabis-involved ED visits among US youth during pandemic". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230719/Report-highlights-increase-in-cannabis-involved-ED-visits-among-US-youth-during-pandemic.aspx. (accessed July 19, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2023. Report highlights increase in cannabis-involved ED visits among US youth during pandemic. News-Medical, viewed 19 July 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230719/Report-highlights-increase-in-cannabis-involved-ED-visits-among-US-youth-during-pandemic.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Did patterns of US ED visits and mental health–related ED visits change during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Scientists investigate a bat virus with pandemic potential
Child mental health visits to ED increased sharply during the second year of COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 school closures hit poorer districts of Barcelona hardest, study finds
Excessive drinking during the pandemic increased alcoholic liver disease death rates
Vaccine hesitancy and lack of healthcare access led to higher COVID-19 deaths in rural areas
Pandemic-born babies may have communication gaps, study finds
Alcohol-related hepatitis hospitalizations increased dramatically during the pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The vital role of smartphone apps during the COVID-19 pandemic