Susan G. Komen announces fourth grant for metastatic breast cancer research

Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, announced the fourth MBC-focused research grant supported through the Komen Metastatic Breast Cancer Collaborative Research Initiative (MBCCRI), a collaboration between Komen, Duke Cancer Institute and the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, which pairs researchers from each of the organizations to work together and address significant gaps in our knowledge about MBC to advance patient care and improve patient outcomes.

In 2021, Komen's MBCCRI awarded $1.5 million for three research projects focused on finding new ways to prevent, detect, and treat metastatic and aggressive breast cancers and overcoming the inequities that lead certain people and communities to have higher rates of mortality from breast cancer.

Currently there is no cure for MBC, however, through each innovative research project, we are one step closer to ending this disease. Our vision of a world without breast cancer would not be possible without investments like these that change our understanding of MBC and how it affects communities." Paula Schneider, Komen's President and CEO

Thanks to funds raised by individuals and organizations in North Carolina and across the country, this new grant will be awarded to a research team led by Katherine Reeder-Hayes, M.D., MBA, M.S. of the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and Devon Check, Ph.D. of Duke Cancer Institute. The $499,998.70 grant will support their project to better understand the key social determinants of health and corresponding biological data related to inflammation, chronic stress, and immune system changes that impact MBC outcomes. This clinical trial and research study will help better understand racial disparities in breast cancer to improve outcomes for individuals with MBC.