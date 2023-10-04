Sanofi and Teva announce exclusive collaboration to deliver inflammatory bowel disease treatment

Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY) and Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announce today a collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize asset TEV’574, currently in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, two types of inflammatory bowel disease.

Anti-TL1As are a promising class of therapies, and we believe that TEV’574 could emerge as a best-in-class option for people living with serious gastrointestinal diseases. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to advancing innovative treatment options for inflammatory conditions with a high unmet need and bolsters our goal to be an industry leader in immunology Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi

Under the terms of the new collaboration agreement, Teva will receive an upfront payment of €469 million ($500 million) and up to €940 million ($1 billion) in development and launch milestones. Each company will equally share the development costs globally and net profits and losses in major markets, with other markets subject to a royalty arrangement and Sanofi will lead the development of the Phase 3 program. Teva will lead commercialization of the product in Europe, Israel and specified other countries, and Sanofi will lead commercialization in North America, Japan, other parts of Asia and the rest of the world. The transaction will become effective after customary closing conditions are met. Initial program results are expected to be available in 2024.

This is a new era for Teva, and our robust, innovative pipeline is key to our Pivot to Growth strategy. This collaboration further validates the great science that Teva has to offer with our internally developed anti-TL1A. We are honored to partner with Sanofi to bring their proven capabilities, leadership, and success in the immunology and gastroenterology space together with our capabilities to optimize development and global launches. Richard Francis President and Chief Executive Officer, Teva

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is the term for two conditions -- Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis – characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Prolonged inflammation results in damage to the GI tract. The common symptoms for both conditions are persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue, and weight loss. An estimated ~10 million people worldwide live with IBD.

Teva Investor Call

Teva will hold an investor call and live webcast today (Wednesday, October 4, 2023) at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss this collaboration. To participate, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin. A live webcast of the call will be available on Teva's website at: https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations