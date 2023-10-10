Stress-induced ribosome dysregulation may underlie depression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

A group of ribosomal protein genes connects animal models of depression to human patients with major depressive disorder. In order to research depression treatments, scientists use a mouse model, inducing a state with similarities to depression though exposure to variable, unpredictable, and uncontrolled stressors over days or weeks. But is this state molecularly akin to what humans with major depressive disorder experience?

To find out, Xiaolu Zhang, Mahmoud Ali Eladawi, and colleagues examine transcriptomics data from postmortem human brain tissue and from several mouse models of stress, seeking to pinpoint conserved genes. The authors found that ribosomal protein genes are commonly dysregulated in these stress paradigms. The authors further demonstrated that this dysregulation is potentially triggered by stress hormones and is reversible during remission phase of depression or is attenuated when the receptors of the hormones are blocked. A seeded gene co-expression analysis suggests that the ribosomal proteins in question are important for the homeostatic feedback regulation of pathways associated with synaptic communication. The ribosome is a cellular organelle that carries out translation and protein synthesis, and which is involved in the stress response of organisms as diverse as yeast, bacteria, and animals.

Together, the findings indicate that stress-induced ribosome dysregulation underlies human depression in a complex fashion. According to the authors, dysregulation of ribosomes may change the synthesis of alternate proteins, which then alter the way neural synapses function-;a change that manifests as a mood disorder.

Source:

PNAS Nexus

Journal reference:

Zhang, X., et al. (2023) Ribosomal dysregulation: A conserved pathophysiological mechanism in human depression and mouse chronic stress. PNAS Nexus. doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad299.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Internet-delivered CBT may help reduce depressive symptoms in patients with multiple sclerosis
Study finds higher levels of depression and anxiety among higher education students
Study compares effects of antidepressants with running exercises for depression and overall health
Mindfulness, depression, and meaning in life: what’s the link?
Study highlights mental health toll of the pandemic on older adults with COPD
Esketamine outperforms one of the standard drugs for treatment-resistant major depression
Esketamine nasal spray superior in achieving remission in patients with treatment-resistant depression
Can deep brain stimulation unlock the cure for severe depression?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Social isolation linked to higher depression levels during the COVID-19 pandemic