Higher participation in Specific Health Checkups associated with lower prevalence of kidney disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

A new Japanese ecological study revealed that prefecture-specific participation rates for Specific Health Checkups (SHC participation rates) had significant negative effects on prefecture-specific standardized incidence rates (SIRs) of treated ESKD and prefecture-specific prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings support the importance of increasing SHC participation rates at the population level and encouraging people to undergo regular health checkups.

Japan has one of the highest incidence and prevalence rates of treated ESKD and substantial regional variation in the incidence of treated ESKD despite a uniform health care and insurance system and low ethnic and racial diversity. Large variations have been observed by prefecture in participation rates for SHC, an annual health screening program introduced by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare since 2008 to identify individuals requiring specific health guidance to reduce the number of people having or at risk for, metabolic syndrome."

Dr. Minako Wakasugi, corresponding author of the study

Using five sources of nationwide open data, the study revealed that SHC participation rates had significant direct negative effects on prefecture-specific SIRs and the prefecture-specific prevalence of CKD. Furthermore, through SHC participation rates, the ratio of nephrology specialists had a significant indirect negative effect on prefecture-specific SIRs, suggesting that a higher prefecture-specific ratio of nephrology specialists was associated with lower prefecture-specific SIRs. The structural equation modeling model explained 14% of the variance in prefecture-specific SIRs, indicating that prefecture-specific SHC participation rates can partially explain regional variation in prefecture-specific SIRs of treated ESKD.

"Our findings concord with the Neyagawa Health Checkups and Health Care in Kokuho Database study, which showed that men who did not attend health checkups and did not undergo a kidney test using dipstick urinalysis and/or serum creatinine measurement at medical facilities were at significantly higher risk of treated ESKD than those who attended checkups, especially among those aged ≥75 years," said Dr. Wakasugi. "Our findings provide evidence to support the importance of increasing SHC participation rates from a population-level perspective and encouraging people to undergo health checkups."

Source:

Niigata University

Journal reference:

Wakasugi, M & Narita, I. (2023). Higher participation rates for specific health checkups are associated with a lower incidence of treated ESKD in Japan. Clinical and Experimental Nephrology. doi.org/10.1007/s10157-023-02412-3.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Live vaccinations found to be safe for pediatric organ transplant recipients
Study finds risk factors linked to lower flu vaccine uptake in people with kidney disease
AI-based tool can assess pathology slides to identify valuable features of clear cell renal cell carcinoma
Chronic kidney disease may increase risk of sudden cardiac arrest among Hispanic/Latino adults
Presidential advisory by the American Heart Association: connecting cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic health
NYU Langone doctors complete longest-documented case of pig kidney transplant in human body
Stereotactic radiation therapy offers new hope for older adults with inoperable kidney cancer
Study discovers protective genetic mutation for kidney disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Uromodulin levels linked to kidney failure risk