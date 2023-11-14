Intestinal MCT1 plays a crucial role in sex-dependent metabolic regulation

Nov 14 2023

Monocarboxylate transporter 1 (MCT1) plays a crucial role in the transport of lactate, pyruvate, ketone bodies, and short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), as well as MCT1-targeted drugs in various tissues. How MCT1 and lactate in the intestine modulate the physiology and pathophysiology of the body is unclear. A recent study published in Life Metabolism reveals that intestinal MCT1 regulates intestinal inflammation and metabolism in a sex-dimorphic pattern, which further confirms that metabolic homeostasis is differentially regulated in both sexes.

In the intestinal epithelium specific MCT1 deficient mice, investigators found sex-dependent alterations in male mice primarily in the form of enhanced glucose tolerance/insulin sensitivity, interruption of monocarboxylate (including lactate and SCFAs) transport, reduction of local and systemic inflammation, and modulation of the intestinal microbiota, whereas the predominant phenotype in Slc16a1-deficient female mice is an exacerbation of diet-induced obesity. Also, estrogen appears to be partly responsible for sexual dimorphism in mice.

According to this study, gender-specific treatments are needed for metabolic disorders, as well as differential treatment approaches based on gender.

Journal reference:

Wang, S., et al. (2023) Intestinal monocarboxylate transporter 1 mediates lactate transport in the gut and regulates metabolic homeostasis of mouse in a sex-dimorphic pattern. Life Metabolism. doi.org/10.1093/lifemeta/load041.

