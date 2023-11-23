Bonn immunologist receives €2 million grant to harness the power of nanobodies for inflammation control

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Nov 23 2023University Hospital of Bonn (UKB)

Bonn immunologist Prof. Florian I. Schmidt, who conducts research at the Institute of Innate Immunity at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), has been awarded a Consolidator Grant from the European Research Council to fund his research project DEFLAMMATION with two million Euro. In the study, which is due to start in 2024, Prof. Schmidt wants to investigate how distinct cellular signaling pathways control the termination or even suppression of inflammation in the body. If it is possible to control the proteins involved, autoinflammatory diseases could be treated more effectively.

Inflammation is the immune system's response to pathogens or damage. The innate immune system is crucial to initiate inflammation and serves as a first line of defense against invaders. Inflammation activates the cell's own defense systems and ultimately also triggers the more specific (but slower) immune response by antibody-producing B cells and T cells. To prevent the immune system from overshooting the mark and causing unnecessary damage to the body, the inflammatory response must be well-controlled. Uncontrolled inflammation can lead to autoinflammatory diseases such as ulcerative colitis, or even promote the development of colon cancer.

Precisely these mechanism of negative regulation are the subject of research by Prof. Schmidt, who is a member of the Cluster of Excellence ImmunoSensation2 and the Transdisciplinary Research Unit "Life & Health" at the University of Bonn. "So far, we only have a poor understanding of how different cell types interprete external and internal cues to actively shut down inflammation under certain conditions. My hypothesis is that two specific proteins, namely NLRC3 and NLRX1, could act as signaling hubs that control the innate immune response and the activity of T cells."

Related Stories

To this end, the researcher wants to use nanobodies developed by his team as well as CRISPR/Cas9 and cDNA screens. Nanobodies are small proteins derived from special alpaca antibodies. They can be selected to bind to relevant proteins of the immune system with high specificity. In this way, they can precisely disrupt their function or mark targets in microscopy experiments. This helps to determine their exact role in the immune response. In certain cases, nanobodies can also be used therapeutically, as they can specifically switch target proteins on or off. It is also possible to discover new target structures in the course of this research project, allowing new points of attack with simpler drugs.

Source:

University Hospital of Bonn (UKB)

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UK soft drinks levy may have reduced tooth extractions in children by 12%, study finds
Investigating the link between gut inflammation, aging, and Alzheimer's disease
Curcumin boosts brain delivery of HIV drug, curbing inflammation and oxidative stress
From hospital to hospitality: Spin doctors brand getting sick as an adventure. It’s not.
Optimizing hospital patient safety: Machine learning model enhances early warning system performance
Out for blood? For routine lab work, the hospital billed her $2,400
Empowering indigenous communities through coproduced health research
Research reveals how isolation measures influence SARS-CoV-2's evolutionary trajectory

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Empowering oncology research: Transmembrane proteins and cutting-edge production platforms