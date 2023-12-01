Unraveling the link between fatty acid metabolism and microcirculatory impairments in diabetes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 1 2023Compuscript Ltd

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood glucose levels resulting from impaired insulin secretion or insulin resistance.

Diabetes poses a major global health concern, because of its increasing prevalence and substantial morbidity and mortality. This review explores the relationships between altered fatty acid metabolism and microcirculatory impairments in diabetes. Dysregulation of fatty acid metabolism in diabetes leads to changes in fatty acid profiles, abnormal lipid accumulation, and increased oxidative stress. These changes contribute to microvascular dysfunction through mechanisms such as endothelial dysfunction, impaired nitric oxide availability, inflammation, and oxidative damage. Understanding this intricate interplay is essential for identifying novel therapeutic strategies to alleviate vascular complications in diabetes.

By targeting specific pathways involved in fatty acid metabolism and microvascular dysfunction, interventions can be developed to improve patient outcomes. This article is aimed at contributing to future research and the development of effective strategies for preventing and managing diabetes-associated microcirculatory impairments, to ultimately enhance the quality of life for people living with diabetes.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Wu, J., et al. (2023). Associations Among Microvascular Dysfunction, Fatty Acid Metabolism, and Diabetes. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/cvia.2023.0076.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brisk walking associated with significantly lower risk of type 2 diabetes
Switching from animal-based to plant-based foods reduces risk of heart disease, diabetes, and mortality
UK's national health service diabetes program proves effective in managing prediabetes, major study finds
Study links high dietary amino acid intake to increased type 2 diabetes risk
Scientists uncover cellular cause of heart defects in babies born to women with diabetes
Can loneliness lead to diabetes? New study reveals the role of physical activity and BMI
New stem cell-based treatment for Type 1 diabetes can reduce dependence on daily insulin injections
Clinical trial reveals dapagliflozin's impact on heart failure and type 2 diabetes management

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
What are the minimal clinically important differences in the Diabetes Distress Scale–17 and its four subscales?