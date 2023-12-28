Cadmium linked to DNA damage and morphological changes caused by particulate matter

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 28 2023PNAS Nexus

Particulate matter causes health problems for those who inhale the fine droplets and particles, but the chemical composition of the mixture matters-;and can vary widely across space and time. Lydia Contreras and colleagues characterize the consequences of varying levels of exposure to three chemically distinct particulate matter mixes, sourced from the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST), in a human bronchial epithelial cell model.

Following exposures, the authors measured changes in gene expression and cell morphology. NIST's "Urban" and "Fine" particulate matter mixes, which were collected in St. Louis, Missouri and Prague, Czech Republic, respectively, induced significant changes in gene expression. Particulate matter collected from a diesel engine produced fewer changes. Higher exposures caused more significant changes. Different particulate matter mixes also induced different morphological changes, with exposure to the "Urban" and "Fine" mixtures causing cells to become smaller and more rounded than exposure to the "Diesel" mix. These small rounded cells had signs of significant DNA damage.

Next, the authors worked to identify which chemicals were responsible for these changes. Cadmium levels varied between the three mixes tested. Further, when the "Diesel" mix was supplemented with cadmium, it induced changes similar to that of the "Urban" and "Fine" mixes. This indicated that cadmium is at least partially responsible for differences in DNA damage and toxicity between the mixtures, according to the authors.

Source:

PNAS Nexus

Journal reference:

Engels, S. M., et al. (2023) Particulate matter composition drives differential molecular and morphological responses in lung epithelial cells. PNAS Nexus. doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad415.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Deciphering how amino acids control cell growth and autophagy in yeast
Scientists reprogram canine stem cells from urine
UCL researchers develop new gene therapy to cure severe childhood epilepsy
Hederasaponin C may be a protective measure and novel therapeutic strategy for diabetic nephropathy
Stem cell therapy trial shows promise for regenerative treatment of heart failure
T-cells step up to offer protection against COVID-19 in B-cell deficient patients
Gene therapy shows promise for arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy
Sirtuin 6: A potential savior for aging cartilage and osteoarthritis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study reveals how tiny tweaks to actin shape our cells