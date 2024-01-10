Study uncovers new weapon against PARP inhibitor-resistant ovarian cancers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 10 2024Oncotarget

A new editorial paper was published in Oncotarget's Volume 14 on December 22, 2023, entitled, "One more step toward treatment of PARP inhibitor-resistant ovarian cancers."

Over 80% of ovarian cancer cases experience recurrence, resulting in roughly 12,000 annual deaths in the United States. While targeted therapies like poly (ADPribose) polymerase inhibitors (PARPis) have received FDA approval for both initial and recurrent treatments, extending median progression-free survival for individuals with homologous recombination repair (HRR) deficiency, the emergence of PARPi resistance remains a common challenge among patients. Consequently, addressing resistance to PARPi treatment in ovarian cancer has become a pressing therapeutic dilemma, necessitating innovative strategies.

In this editorial, researchers Upasana Ray, Prabhu Thirusangu and Viji Shridhar from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Science responded to this unmet need with their current study, which unveiled promising findings related to the Pixatimod (PG545) drug, a sulfated small molecule compound. Engineered with a core structure mimicking heparan sulfate, this compound targets heparanase and heparin binding growth factor (HB-GF) signaling.

"Our present study has revealed a previously unknown effect of PG545 in ovarian cancer cells, inducing DNA damage. The investigation unveiled that PG545 induces both single- and double-strand breaks in DNA while also promoting the autophagic degradation of RAD51, a critical DNA repair protein, thereby impeding the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway in cancer cells."

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Ray, U., et al. (2023). One more step toward treatment of PARP inhibitor-resistant ovarian cancers. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28545.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

HPV infection linked to doubled risk of thyroid cancer
Spicing up the fight: Saffron's powerful impact on prostate cancer revealed
Fruit fly research solves human disease and fuels new cancer immunotherapy approach
Researchers identify mechanism that causes gastrointestinal problems with cancer immunotherapy
New AI tool spotlights hidden cancers for better diagnosis
EGCG effect: Study suggests green tea compound may ease inflammatory iron deficiency
Revolutionary study reveals Lactobacillus acidophilus could ward off liver cancer linked to fatty liver disease
Could your diet impact endometriosis? Research points to dietary insights for treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Gut microbiota: the new frontier in Alzheimer’s disease research and therapy