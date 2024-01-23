C-Path's TRxA launches 2024 grants to boost next-gen therapeutics

Critical Path Institute's (C-Path) Translational Therapeutics Accelerator (TRxA) today announced its 2024 global Request for Proposals for its Breakthrough Research and Innovation in Drug Development Grants, also known as BRIDGe. These BRIDGe awards are designed to support academic researchers in traversing the drug development valley of death by providing funding and defining optimal strategies for advancing new, cutting-edge therapeutics from the lab to patients.

Maaike Everts, Ph.D., Executive Director of C-Path's TRxA, expressed her enthusiasm for this next cycle of awards, stating, "The impactful progress in our currently funded projects serves as a testament to the power of collaboration in drug discovery and development; we look forward to identifying the exceptional projects that will emerge from this cycle and, together, shaping the next generation of life changing medicines."

As a nonprofit drug accelerator, TRxA provides the following for principal investigators who are selected to receive a BRIDGe award:

Tactical and strategic drug discovery and development expertise, including regulatory science considerations.

Resources and hands-on guidance, working closely with academic researchers to develop comprehensive data packages for potential drug candidates, a key to garnering interest from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to invest in clinical trials.

Engagement of contract research organizations (CRO) to perform critical discovery phase experiments and/or validate academic studies.

More information about this funding opportunity is available in TRxA's Guidance Document for Applicants. Also, be sure to register for the 2024 TRxA Funding Opportunities webinar at 10 a.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30. Content will include an overview of the types of projects TRxA funds, eligibility criteria for TRxA awards, and details about how to apply before the first submission deadline of March 31, 2024. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A.

To learn more, visit c-path.org/programs/trxa or email TRxA at [email protected].