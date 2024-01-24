New study illuminates the genetics of thumb arthritis treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 24 2024Wiley

Rhizarthrosis, also known as trapeziometacarpal osteoarthritis, is a type of osteoarthritis that affects the thumb, and treatments range from splints to surgery. Investigators have uncovered various genetic differences between individuals with rhizarthrosis who undergo surgery for their condition versus those who opt for nonsurgical treatments.

The study, which is published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, included 1,083 surgical patients and 1,888 nonsurgical patients with rhizarthrosis, as well as 205,371 controls without osteoarthritis.

Researchers identified 7 genetic variants that may be associated with surgical rhizarthrosis and 3 variants suggestively associated with nonsurgical rhizarthrosis. They noted that uncovering genetic differences between these patient groups may reveal biological mechanisms that affect various aspects of rhizarthrosis.

Our findings delve into the genetic architecture of osteoarthritis in the thumb base, hinting at a potential genetic influence on the need for surgery. While no solid conclusions about the effect of specific genetic variants on the need for surgical treatment should be made at this stage, our study marks a stride towards integrating genetic insights into the clinical management of osteoarthritis, with the long-term aim of refining diagnosis, treatment, and preventative strategies for this common and debilitating disease."

Cecilie Henkel, MD, PhD, corresponding author of Copenhagen University Hospital Hvidovre, in Denmark

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Henkel, C., et al. (2024) Genetics may affect the risk of undergoing surgery for rhizarthrosis. Journal of Orthopaedic Research. doi.org/10.1002/jor.25753.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Metabolic syndrome linked to higher osteoarthritis risk, UK Biobank study finds
Scientists identify progenitor cells that could revolutionize osteoarthritis treatment
Regenerative medicine takes leap forward with nasal cartilage-derived cartilage grafts
Yale scientists identify drug target that may alleviate joint degeneration in osteoarthritis
Genetics linked to BMI differences across socio-economic groups, study finds
Osteoarthritis may be treatable and reversible, new study shows
Is there a causal link between polyunsaturated fatty acids and osteoarthritis?
Stem cell transplantation proves to be safe and effective for knee osteoarthritis treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Genetic clue to pericarditis inflammation points to promising new treatments