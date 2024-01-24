New study illuminates the genetics of thumb arthritis treatment

Rhizarthrosis, also known as trapeziometacarpal osteoarthritis, is a type of osteoarthritis that affects the thumb, and treatments range from splints to surgery. Investigators have uncovered various genetic differences between individuals with rhizarthrosis who undergo surgery for their condition versus those who opt for nonsurgical treatments.

The study, which is published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, included 1,083 surgical patients and 1,888 nonsurgical patients with rhizarthrosis, as well as 205,371 controls without osteoarthritis.

Researchers identified 7 genetic variants that may be associated with surgical rhizarthrosis and 3 variants suggestively associated with nonsurgical rhizarthrosis. They noted that uncovering genetic differences between these patient groups may reveal biological mechanisms that affect various aspects of rhizarthrosis.

Our findings delve into the genetic architecture of osteoarthritis in the thumb base, hinting at a potential genetic influence on the need for surgery. While no solid conclusions about the effect of specific genetic variants on the need for surgical treatment should be made at this stage, our study marks a stride towards integrating genetic insights into the clinical management of osteoarthritis, with the long-term aim of refining diagnosis, treatment, and preventative strategies for this common and debilitating disease." Cecilie Henkel, MD, PhD, corresponding author of Copenhagen University Hospital Hvidovre, in Denmark