4D XStrain STE: A reliable, economical tool for estimating regional and global myocardial function

Mar 5 2024Compuscript Ltd

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Because of its excellent ability to non-invasively assess left ventricular (LV) systolic function, two-dimensional speckle tracking echocardiography (STE) is increasingly being used in echocardiographic laboratories worldwide.

Two-dimensional STE is the most sought-after method to evaluate LV strain, rotation, twist and torsion. Two dimensional, three-dimensional and four-dimensional (4D) deformation estimation by STE has several intrinsic limitations. For better appraisal of LV contractile properties, a recently introduced updated version of 4D XStrain STE has been used to analyze the various complex multidimensional LV mechanics. This novel technology is a reliable, economical and simple tool for estimating regional and global myocardial function.

Furthermore, 4D XStrain STE can accurately quantify the 4D LV ejection-fraction, LV volume and sphericity index. However, this technology has not been extensively implemented, and its assessment remains limited primarily to research applications.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Mehrotra, A., et al. (2024) Four-Dimensional XStrain Echocardiographic Assessment of Left Ventricular Strain and Rotational Mechanics: Technology, Clinical Applications, Advantages and Limitations. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2024.0001.

