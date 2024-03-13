Researchers identify potential new approaches for early detection and treatment of atherosclerosis

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 13 2024Medical University of Vienna

Blockage of arterial blood vessels caused by atherosclerosis is largely responsible for heart attacks and strokes, which are the most common causes of death worldwide. The complex mechanisms that lead to pathological changes in the arteries are not yet fully understood. An international research team led by the Medical University of Vienna and the University Hospital of Würzburg has now made important progress in understanding this disease and identified potential new approaches for early detection and therapy. The results of the study were recently published in the scientific journal "Nature Cardiovascular Research".

Researchers already know that specialized cells called macrophages are central to the development of atherosclerosis. These cells play a critical role in the formation of so-called plaques, which narrow or block the arteries and can lead to dangerous complications - above all heart attacks and strokes. However, the exact mechanisms of how macrophages function in this process are not yet fully understood.

In the search for the solution to this puzzle, Christoph Binder and Florentina Porsch from MedUni Vienna's Department of Laboratory Medicine, in collaboration with Clément Cochain, Alma Zernecke and Marie Piollet from the University Hospital of Würzburg, took a closer look at the protein TREM2. TREM2 (TREM = Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid Cells) controls the activity of macrophages and therefore has a potential influence on the development of atherosclerosis. The study results indicate that TREM2 plays an important role in the formation of unstable plaques, which are particularly susceptible to rupture and thus increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. By regulating the survival of so-called foam cells, which are particularly common in atherosclerotic plaques, and by promoting the degradation and removal of damaged or dying cells, TREM2 helps to limit the formation of these dangerous plaques.

Important insight into complex mechanisms

The evidence obtained in the study that the treatment of mice prone to atherosclerosis with a specific antibody against TREM2 was able to reduce the formation of these unstable plaques is particularly promising. TREM2 thus emerges as a new therapeutic target for stabilizing plaques, which could prevent heart attacks and strokes. In addition, the researchers were able to establish a link between a soluble form of this protein ("sTREM2") and the progression of atherosclerosis. TREM2 could therefore not only enable new approaches for the treatment of the disease but also serve as a potential biomarker for early detection. "Our results provide an important insight into the complex mechanisms of atherosclerosis and open up new avenues for the development of effective therapies," the researchers summarize the relevance of their work in the run-up to further studies. 

 

Source:

Medical University of Vienna

Journal reference:

Piollet, M., et al. (2024). TREM2 protects from atherosclerosis by limiting necrotic core formation. Nature Cardiovascular Research. doi.org/10.1038/s44161-024-00429-9.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cannabis users may be at higher risk of heart attack and stroke
New insights into how viruses disrupt heart function and lead to sudden cardiac deaths
Coronary artery calcium scoring with CT can predict risk of heart attacks or strokes
Gender differences explored: Cardiovascular health variances in women's lifespan
Scientists find answers about cardiovascular diseases by probing the cellular "glue"
Single neurons encode vital physiological signals from the heart and lungs
Sleep apnea in heart failure: Women face higher hospitalization risks
Proximity to unhealthy food environments raises heart failure risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cannabis use linked to higher risk of heart attacks and strokes, study warns