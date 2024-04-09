Cancer risk elevated in families with male infertility

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 9 2024Huntsman Cancer Institute

In a recent study, researchers at Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U) found a surprising trend in families with male infertility: an increased risk of certain cancers. This discovery could lead to a more personalized approach to cancer risk assessments, making cancer prevention more effective. 

According to the National Institutes of Health, around 9% of men at reproductive age have experienced fertility problems. 

We know that men who experience infertility tend to have more health issues like cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions, earlier mortality, chronic health conditions, and cancer. We wanted to look at whether the family members of these men were at higher risk for these conditions."

Joemy Ramsay, PhD, study's lead investigator, researcher at Huntsman Cancer Institute, and assistant professor in the Division of Urology­ at the U

Ramsay has a background in public health, specializing in occupational and environmental exposure. This study represents the first step in determining family members' correlated risk levels to diseases, such as cancer. Ramsay explains that since family members share similar genetic factors, environments, and lifestyles, it would be easier to identify other things impacting their cancer risk. Once general risk has been assessed, etiological factors can be more accurately evaluated in determining the part they play in a diagnosis. 

Using the Utah Population Database, one of the world's richest sources of genetic and public health information, Ramsay and her team, which included Heidi Hanson, MS, PhD, Nicola Camp, PhD, and Myke Madsen, looked at parents, siblings, children, and even aunts, uncles, and cousins, of men who have been diagnosed with infertility. 

By observing several types of cancer at once, the team was able to develop an algorithm that clusters similar things together. This algorithm made it possible to identify roughly 13 characteristic patterns. The patterns were based on families possessing similar multi-cancer risks, instead of looking at only one cancer type at a time. 

"Both cancer and subfertility are complex diseases and processes," says Ramsay. "This method helps create similar family groups, making it easier to uncover the reason behind a family being at high risk for certain diseases over others."

Related Stories

For families with male infertility, these findings may prompt additional conversations with their doctors. 

"While the link is still not fully understood, it is important to have these conversations with our families, and bring your concerns to your medical team," says Ramsay.

Further research is needed to continue to establish a link between male infertility and cancer risk. Understanding the reason behind a risk may ultimately lead to more personalized courses of treatment, screening, and prevention.

Huntsman Cancer Institute leads the way in educating patients on how to prevent and treat cancer. For more information on genetic testing, visit our Family Cancer Assessment Clinic.

This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute including P30 CA042014 and Huntsman Cancer Foundation. The chatbots were developed in a recently completed trial funded by the Inherited Cancer Syndrome Collaborative of the Cancer Moonshot initiative. 

Source:

Huntsman Cancer Institute

Journal reference:

Ramsay, J. M., et al. (2024). Describing patterns of familial cancer risk in subfertile men using population pedigree data. Human Reproduction. doi.org/10.1093/humrep/dead270.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel combination therapy shows promise in difficult-to-treat endometrial cancer, study finds
Study reveals vascular health disparities between Black and white men with prostate cancer diagnosis
Innovative breast cancer treatment sequence yields positive results
Does IBD affect cancer risk?
Study highlights potential of community-based H. pylori screening to reduce gastric cancer risk
Lung cancer rates not declining as expected despite decrease in smoking
Non-invasive detection and treatment of ovarian cancer with new radiotheranostic system
Lancet Commission predicts sharp increase in global prostate cancer cases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The whey to go: Researchers unlock the potential of whey-derived proteins for cancer prevention