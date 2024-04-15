Netherlands and WHO forge stronger partnership in global health agenda

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 15 2024The World Health Organization

The WHO and the Netherlands convened in The Hague on 10 April 2024, to discuss joint priorities and alignment between the Dutch Global Health Strategy and WHO's key strategic goals, marking a new milestone in their longstanding partnership.

Rooted in the Netherlands' unwavering commitment to global health, human rights, and universal access to comprehensive health services, the collaboration between the WHO and the Netherlands is instrumental in addressing global health challenges and fostering health and well-being, worldwide and in the country.

Against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts, disasters, and the escalating impact of climate change, and the interconnectedness of the Dutch public health landscape in the Netherlands with global health challenges, this year's Strategic Dialogue emerged as a critical platform for reflecting on this partnership's long-term vision.

In this Strategic Dialogue, throughout all sessions, WHO and the Netherlands showed a commitment to cooperation and to deepening their partnership based on the strong alignment between their respective priorities and objectives."

Ms. Marjolijn Sonnema, Director General for Public Health at the Netherlands' Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport

A key outcome of the Strategic Dialogue was the recognition of the alignment between the Dutch Global Health Strategy and the WHO's forthcoming 14th General Programme of Work, paving the way for synergies in areas such as health system strengthening, pandemic preparedness, climate change and health, anti-microbial resistance (AMR) and mental health support.

"At a time when inequity in health and in access to essential health services and financial protection is increasing, disproportionately impacting the poor and most vulnerable, the Netherlands stands as a global health leader and trusted WHO partner. With shared priorities and commitment to sexual and reproductive rights, gender equity, health systems, security, climate resilience, and mental health, we look forward to strengthening our partnership to enhance the health and well-being of all, globally and in the Netherlands", said Dr Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage, Life Course.

Related Stories

WHO acknowledged the Netherlands' global leadership as a flexible donor, with an agreement around the imperative to ensure WHO's financing is more sustainable, through the inaugural WHO Investment Round. This WHO initiative aims to mobilize predictable, sustainable and flexible resources essential for the WHO to respond swiftly and effectively to global health challenges and improve health outcomes, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Addressing contemporary challenges such as geopolitical tensions while seizing opportunities for advancing global health objectives were also on the table during the dialogue. Both parties stressed the importance of sustained collaboration to address pressing health issues comprehensively.

Taking stock of the joint achievements since the previous strategic dialogue in 2022

In 2022, the Strategic Dialogue between the Netherlands and WHO called on both partners to enhance synergies between WHO priorities and the new Dutch Global Health Strategy. Implementing this approach, the Netherlands and WHO:

  • Expanded their cooperation to new areas of joint interest, e.g., climate change and health;
  • Renewed their longstanding cooperation on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in health emergencies and humanitarian settings;
  • Improved the flexibility and predictability of the Netherlands' financial support through renewed General Arrangements with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2022-2025) and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (2024–2028) demonstrating the Netherlands' commitment to WHO's sustainable financing; 
  • Hosted together the 2nd World Local Production Forum in the Netherlands;
  • Continued and deepened their technical cooperation through secondments, Junior Professional Officers and the Collaborative Centres.

The outcomes of the 2024 dialogue will inform future collaboration between the Netherlands and the WHO, so that efforts are aligned, and the optimal use of resources is helps achieve improved health outcomes worldwide. The enduring partnership between the Netherlands and the WHO stands as a cornerstone in the global health landscape, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing health and well-being globally.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Green environments linked to lower depression and anxiety risk, study finds
Gut-friendly psychobiotics could brighten moods and fight depression
COVID-19 pandemic reverses global life expectancy gains, reveals comprehensive study
Two decades of data confirm Mediterranean diet cuts hypertension risk
The secret to a healthier lifestyle? Your dog, says recent study
Physical activity is directly related to the risk of depression in married women, but not in married men
Adherence to the EAT-Lancet diet reduces the risk of heart failure
Neurological Narratives: A Journey into Women's Brain Health Research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
COVID-19 shatters decades of global health progress, slashing life expectancy