Astrocytes found to play pivotal role in epileptic neuronal hyperactivity

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 22 2024Tohoku University

Epilepsy, where patients suffer from unexpected seizures, affects roughly 1% of the population. These seizures often involve repetitive and excessive neuronal firing, with the trigger behind this still poorly understood.

Now, researchers at Tohoku University have monitored astrocyte activity using fluorescence calcium sensors, discovering that astrocyte activity starts approximately 20 seconds before the onset of epileptic neuronal hyperactivity. This suggests that astrocytes play a significant part in triggering epileptic seizures, facilitating the hyper-drive of the neural circuit.

The findings were detailed in the journal Glia on April 9, 2024.

Astrocytes are non-neuronal glial cells that occupy almost half of the brain. They have been shown to control the local ionic and metabotropic environment in the brain. Yet, since they do not exhibit electrical activity that can be easily monitored, their role in the function of the brain has largely been neglected. Fluorescence sensor proteins are changing this, revealing more about the mesmerizing activity of astrocytes.

"Astrocytes appear to have a determinant role in controlling the state of neuronal activity and synaptic plasticity both in physiological and pathophysiological situations," says Professor Ko Matsui of the Super-network Brain Physiology lab at Tohoku University, who led the research. "Therefore, astrocytes could be considered as a new therapeutic target for epilepsy treatment."

When brain tissue makes contact with metals such as copper, it is known to induce inflammation that leads to acute symptomatic seizures, which occurs a few times per day in mice. Matsui and his team observed these events, where they discovered that astrocyte activity may be the trigger for neuronal hyperactivity. Astrocytes can also be activated by low-amplitude direct current stimulation. The researchers noticed that such a stimulation induced a robust increase in the astrocyte calcium, which was followed by an epileptic neuronal hyperactivity episode. When the metabolic activity of the astrocytes was blocked by applying fluorocitrate, the magnitude of the epileptic neuronal hyperactivity was significantly reduced. These all point to the fact that astrocytes have the potential to control neuronal activity.

Lead study investigator Shun Araki emphasizes that with appropriate guidance, astrocytes' functions could be harnessed to address a range of neurological conditions. This includes not only epilepsy but also potentially enhancing cognitive abilities beyond natural limitations.

 

Source:

Tohoku University

Journal reference:

Araki, S., et al. (2024). Astrocyte switch to the hyperactive mode. GLIA. doi.org/10.1002/glia.24537.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Feeling lonely? It may affect how your brain reacts to food, new research suggests
Study finds dysfunction of key brain systems in people with psychosis
Environmental stressors linked to fetal brain development challenges
Step steady: Consistent walking improves brain function in older adults
Obesity and high-fat diets linked to accelerated aging in brain blood vessels
Salk scientists explain how CBN protects the brain against aging and neurodegeneration
Breakthrough brain stimulator could revolutionize treatment for neurological disorders
NeuM technology revolutionizes neuron labeling for neurodegenerative disease research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Physical activity lowers cardiovascular disease risk by reducing stress-related brain activity