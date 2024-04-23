Genseq Selects Sapio LIMS to Power Best-in-Class Next-Generation Sequencing Services

Sapio’s no-code platform will support genomic sequencing projects carried out in Genseq’s CAP-accredited sequencing laboratory.

Genseq, a Dublin-based, CAP-accredited laboratory providing a range of services for biopharma and clinical research, has adopted the science-aware™ lab informatics platform from Sapio Sciences to manage its next-generation sequencing (NGS) and biobanking workflows. Genseq intends to deploy Sapio’s LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) functionality to automate critical data exchange between instruments and laboratory systems, track sample information from receipt through sequencing, and assess key performance indicators and quality control.

Founded in 2023, Genseq uses state-of-the-art sequencing platforms, including Novaseq, Nextseq, and Nextseq Dx, to ensure excellent quality and accuracy in sequencing data generation. In addition to providing a full range of genomics, transcriptomics, and single-cell sequencing services, Genseq’s biobanking facility can accommodate more than 500,000 samples.

Genseq will use the advanced LIMS functionality from Sapio to track all aspects of sample management, including sample accessioning, storage, quality control, and aliquoting. Genseq will use Sapio's integrated hCRM (Healthcare Customer Relationship Management) to receive and process orders through their website and improve communication with clients for various laboratory services, including biopharma and clinical research. In addition to assisting Genseq’s scientists in managing the many tasks associated with sequencing, the LIMS will help lab managers gather key metrics about lab processes and assist quality managers in assessing key performance indicators for clients while also providing key data to aid in improving Genseq’s internal processes.

“Because we provide cutting-edge sequencing services, it was important to us to find a modern LIMS that could support our workflows end to end without requiring extensive and time-consuming customization,” said Patrick Buckley, Chief Scientific Officer, at Genseq. “The Sapio platform enables us to carry out consistent, reproducible work and automates key tasks so that our scientists can focus on delivering the best results possible to our clients as quickly as possible.”

The Sapio platform unifies LIMS, electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), and scientific data management functionality in a single cloud system. The company recently announced the inclusion of AI capabilities in its ELN (ELaiN), along with full GxP validation of its platform.

“We’re always proud to support innovative organizations in pushing the boundaries of science and delivering vital services to stoke the next generation of biopharma breakthroughs,” said Kevin Cramer, president and CEO of Sapio Sciences. “Sapio is supporting Genseq in meeting its promise to clients, and we’re excited to partner with them as they grow their capabilities to meet demand.”

About Genseq

Genseq provides a genomic/multi-omic sequencing service to Academia, Biopharma and CROs. Current service includes data generation, bioinformatics, and data analysis, delivers diverse data types, such as Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Single Cell/Nuclei Sequencing, Methylation Profiling and Genotyping

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-awareTM lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions. Sapio serves some of the largest global and niche brands, including biopharma, CROs and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, stability, clinical, histopathology, drug research, and in vivo studies. Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs. For more information, visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.