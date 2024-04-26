MD Anderson and RUSH announce partnership to create RUSH MD Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and RUSH University System for Health today announced a partnership to create RUSH MD Anderson Cancer Center. The partnership represents advanced clinical and operational integration in the delivery of cancer care, providing RUSH patients greater access to cancer treatments and research considered among the best in the world.

MD Anderson is one of the nation's leading cancer centers and its team of experts is devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. RUSH becomes the seventh partner in MD Anderson's network of hospitals and health care systems collaborating to provide more people greater access to advanced cancer care and clinical trials. RUSH MD Anderson will serve patients in the largest U.S. city by population of all network partners.

Our team at RUSH is incredibly proud of the care that we provide, and we are honored to consistently be recognized among the nation's best. Partnering with MD Anderson and their bold vision to be the premier cancer center in the world tells our patients that they can continue to expect the best possible care from RUSH." Dr. Omar Lateef, President and CEO of RUSH

RUSH MD Anderson patients will benefit from the combined expertise of a multidisciplinary team of surgical, medical and radiation oncologists, nurses and support specialists. Importantly, patients will receive care mirroring the same protocols and treatment plans available at MD Anderson and will have the opportunity to participate in an expanded number of clinical trials, including early Phase I and II trials.

"Partnering with RUSH to create RUSH MD Anderson is a significant moment in our history as we work to accomplish our mission of eliminating cancer and saving more lives," said Dr. Peter WT Pisters, president, MD Anderson. "We are proud to work with a stellar team of clinicians, researchers and leaders at RUSH to advance cancer care in the region and to make more clinical trials available to patients as we set our sights on Making Cancer History® together."

All RUSH MD Anderson physicians are specialty trained and board certified and have had their credentials approved by MD Anderson. RUSH MD Anderson providers also will have peer-to-peer access to MD Anderson's specialists and researchers for consultations on best practices and treatment decisions.

RUSH is committed to bringing the right care at the right time; including saving more lives through access to community-wide screening, reducing risk and providing preventive, value-based care. RUSH MD Anderson will create a more comprehensive cancer program through integrated services consistently available across its medical centers and regional locations.

RUSH MD Anderson patients will be able to access care in locations across the city, Chicago suburbs and Northwest Indiana. On RUSH's Chicago campus, cancer care will be provided in the 10-story Joan and Paul Rubschlager Building, designed to optimize patient experience and convenience while creating an uplifting, accessible environment that promotes healing. RUSH MD Anderson locations are:

RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago (Joan and Paul Rubschlager Building)

RUSH Copley Medical Center in Aurora

RUSH Oak Park Hospital

RUSH Copley Healthcare Center in Yorkville

"Our RUSH community includes some of the brightest minds in medicine, scientific research and medical education -; each with an unwavering commitment to the patients we serve," said Dr. Amina Ahmed, director, RUSH MD Anderson Cancer Center. "Our mission, vision, strategy and goals are aligned with MD Anderson's clinical standards of care. We are stronger together and look forward to providing continued comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for all RUSH MD Anderson patients."