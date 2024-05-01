Join Bedfont® Scientific Limited. & Heart of Kent Hospice for their Bluebell Walk 2024, on Sunday, 5th May.

Local med-tech company Bedfont® Scientific Limited joins forces with NewMed Limited as the headline sponsor for the Heart of Kent Hospice Bluebell Walk 2024.

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

On 5th May 2024, Heart of Kent Hospice’s oldest event, “Bluebell Walk,” is back. As joint headline sponsors with NewMed Ltd, world leaders in breath analysis Bedfont® Scientific will be there, hosting a raffle to further support the incredible work of Heart of Kent Hospice.

As a med-tech manufacturer with over 47 years of improving healthcare through innovating breath analysis devices, Bedfont® has a passion for improving quality of life. This passion aligns with the work and dedication of Heart of Kent Hospice.

Based in Aylesford, Heart of Kent Hospice is a charity that strives to improve quality of life and provides specialist care and support to adults with terminal illnesses, their families, friends, and carers. There is no charge for their services, and they depend on the compassion and kindness of the community to ensure their much-needed service continues.

With 1,226 walkers at last year’s Bluebell Walk, Heart of Kent Hospice hopes 2024 will be the best walk yet. Following a picturesque six-mile route that will take you amongst the beautiful bluebells and through the captivating woodland on the North Downs, Heart of Kent Hospice are hoping to raise much needed funds to continue their amazing care.

Managing Director of Bedfont® Scientific, Jason Smith says, "As joint headline sponsors of this year’s Bluebell walk, all of us at Bedfont® are honoured to stand alongside Heart of Kent Hospice in their exceptional effort to provide compassionate care for terminally ill adults. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to supporting our community and the values we hold dear as a company."

In addition to raising funds through the walk, Bedfont® is excited to host a raffle. Tickets are available for just £1 per strip, and you can win some fantastic prizes, such as a Champagne Afternoon Tea at Chilston Park and a rejuvenating massage at Restoring Health.

Be sure to meet a member of the Bedfont® team on the day to purchase your tickets. The raffle draw will take place following the walk, on Sunday, May 5th. Join us in making a difference with every ticket brought.

To find out more about the Bluebell Walk and to register, click here.