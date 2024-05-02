Dysbiosis in male mice affects offspring health and placental development

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 2 2024European Molecular Biology Laboratory

The gut microbiota is the microbial community that occupies the gastrointestinal tract. It is responsible for producing enzymes, metabolites, and other molecules crucial for host metabolism and in response to the environment.

Consequently, a balanced gut microbiota is important for mammalian health in many ways, such as helping to regulate the immune and endocrine systems. This in turn, impacts the physiology of tissues throughout the body. However, little was known about the impact of the gut microbiota on host reproduction, and whether an altered microbiota in a father could influence the fitness of his offspring.

The Hackett group at EMBL Rome, in collaboration with the Bork and the Zimmermann groups at EMBL Heidelberg, set out to answer this question, with their results now published in the journal Nature. The scientists showed that disrupting the gut microbiota in male mice increases the probability that their offspring are born with low weight, and are more likely to die prematurely. These findings are illustrated in this animation.

What is passed on to the next generation

To study the effects of the gut microbiota on male reproduction and their offspring, the researchers altered the composition of gut microbes in male mice by treating them with common antibiotics that do not enter the bloodstream. This induces a condition called dysbiosis, whereby the microbial ecosystem in the gut becomes unbalanced. 

The scientists then analysed changes in the composition of important testicular metabolites. They found that in male mice dysbiosis affects the physiology of the testes, as well as metabolite composition and hormonal signalling. At least part of this effect was mediated by changes in the levels of the key hormone leptin in blood and testes of males with induced dysbiosis. These observations suggest that in mammals, a 'gut-germline axis' exists as an important connection between the gut, its microbiota, and the germline. 

To understand the relevance of this 'gut-germline' axis to traits inherited by offspring, the scientists mated either untreated or dysbiotic males with untreated females. Mouse pups sired by dysbiotic fathers showed significantly lower birth weights and an increased rate of postnatal mortality. Different combinations of antibiotics as well as treatments with dysbiosis-inducing-laxatives (which also disrupt microbiota) affected offspring similarly.

Importantly, this effect is reversible. Once antibiotics are withdrawn, paternal microbiota recover. When mice with recovered microbiota were mated with untreated females, their offspring were born with normal birthweight and developed normally as well.

Related Stories

"We have observed that intergenerational effects disappear once a normal microbiota is restored. That means that any alteration to the gut microbiota able to cause intergenerational effects could be prevented in prospective fathers" said Peer Bork, EMBL Heidelberg Director, who participated in the study. "The next step will be to understand in detail how different environmental factors such as medicinal drugs including antibiotics can affect the paternal germline and, therefore, embryonic development." Ayele Denboba, first author of the publication and former postdoc in the Hackett Group, now Group Leader at the Max Planck Institute of Immunology and Epigenetics in Freiburg, Germany added "The study originated to understand environmental impacts on fathers by considering the gut microbiota as a nexus of host-environment interactions, thus creating a sufficient-cause model to assess intergenerational health risks in complex ecological systems."

Paternal impact on pregnancy disease risk

In their work, Hackett and his colleagues also discovered that placental defects, including poor vascularisation and reduced growth, occurred more frequently in pregnancies involving dysbiotic males. The defective placentas exhibited hallmarks of a common pregnancy complication in humans called pre-eclampsia, which leads to impaired offspring growth and is a risk factor for developing a wide range of common diseases later in life.

Our study demonstrates the existence of a channel of communication between the gut microbiota and the reproductive system in mammals. What's more, environmental factors that disrupt these signals in prospective fathers increase the risk of adverse health in offspring, through altering placental development. This implies that in mice, the environment of a father just prior to conception can influence offspring traits independently of genetic inheritance." 

Jamie Hackett, coordinator of the research project and an EMBL Rome Group Leader

"At the same time, we find the effect is for one generation only, and I should be clear that further studies are needed to investigate how pervasive these effects are and whether they have relevance in humans. There are intrinsic differences to be considered when translating results from mouse models to humans." Hackett continued: "But given the widespread prevalence of dietary and antibiotic practices in Western culture that are known to disrupt the gut microbiota, it is important to consider paternal intergenerational effects more carefully – and how they may be affecting pregnancy outcomes and population disease risk."

Source:

European Molecular Biology Laboratory

Journal reference:

Argaw-Denboba, A., et al. (2024). Paternal microbiome perturbations impact offspring fitness. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07336-w.

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Eating Mediterranean-style during pregnancy linked to healthier moms and babies
Young mouse plasma found to reverse aging in older mice
New research pinpoints key pathways in prostate cancer's vulnerability to ferroptosis
Public funding for single embryo transfer cuts multifetal pregnancy rates in IVF
Does reproduction influence epigenetic aging in younger women?
Increased emotional sensitivity linked to previous COVID-19 infection, new research suggests
Rising antibiotic resistance prompts shift to ecological research strategies in infection control
New drug candidate reverses obesity in mice by transforming liver metabolism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers identify key barriers and outline recommendations for vaccine uptake in pregnant women