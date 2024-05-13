Can virtual reality be the future of brain health? New research suggests VR exercise enhances working memory

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the impact of virtual reality (VR) exercise on brain functioning, particularly its effect on working memory, a critical executive function.

Their findings indicate that VR exercise sessions can significantly improve mood and performance at working memory tasks more than exercise or rest alone, suggesting VR exercise could be an optimal program to enhance working memory function and potentially prevent depression and dementia.

Study: Exercising with virtual reality is potentially better for the working memory and positive mood than cycling alone. Image Credit: Shyntartanya/Shutterstock.comStudy: Exercising with virtual reality is potentially better for the working memory and positive mood than cycling alone. Image Credit: Shyntartanya/Shutterstock.com

*Important notice: bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Background

Previous research has established that physical activity benefits mental and physical health, with aerobic fitness particularly linked to the maintenance of executive function.

While some studies have shown that transient exercise can improve executive function, inconsistent findings suggest that additional factors may be at play.

Studies exploring the relationship between exercise, mood enhancement, and executive function have indicated a potential link between improved cognitive performance and pleasant mood.

VR environments, known for their ability to elicit pleasantness and arousal while performing exercise, are emerging as a promising tool to promote physical activity.

Despite evidence suggesting that exercising in VR environments induces positive mood and may enhance executive function, there is currently little clarity regarding its efficacy compared to traditional exercise and its underlying neural mechanisms.

About the study

In this study, researchers aimed to address existing research gaps by investigating the impacts of VR exercise on executive functioning and its neural correlates using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

Researchers assessed brain activity during an N-back task, which was used to evaluate working memory function and determine whether VR exercise can enhance executive function through increased activity in targeted brain regions, particularly the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC).

Related Stories

The study recruited twenty-five healthy young Japanese adults with normal or corrected-to-normal vision, conducting a power analysis to determine sample size sufficiency.

Participants underwent a graded exercise test to measure peak oxygen uptake (VO2peak) and practiced the N-back task before engaging in the main experimental conditions.

Three experimental conditions were utilized: exercise without head-mounted display (HMD), exercise with HMD (VR), or rest without HMD.

All participants completed all conditions on separate days, with the order counterbalanced. The N-back task, assessing working memory function, was performed before and after 10-minute fMRI exercise sessions.

Cardiorespiratory aerobic fitness was assessed using a graded exercise test, and psychological measurements, including rating of perceived exertion (RPE) and Two-Dimensional Mood Scale (TDMS), were recorded.

fMRI data were analyzed using Statistical Parametric Mapping (SPM12), including preprocessing and statistical analysis.

Neural activity during task performance was modeled using a general linear model, with regions of interest (ROIs) defined using the automated anatomical labeling atlas 3 (AAL3) for correlation analysis between task performance and brain activity.

Findings

All participants were able to complete the tasks without facing any adverse effects.

Physiological parameters like heart rate (HR) and RPE showed significant interactions between conditions and sessions. HR and RPE were significantly higher in the exercise (EX) and VR conditions than in the rest (RS) conditions.

Psychological mood states, including vitality and arousal, were significantly higher in the VR condition compared to RS and EX conditions. Working memory performance, assessed using the N-Back task, showed reduced reaction times after exercise, particularly in VR.

Brain activity, measured through fMRI, revealed activation in several regions during the 3-back task, with overlaps between EX and VR conditions.

However, VR-specific activation was observed in regions like the left insula and left DLPFC. No significant correlations were found between N-back task performance and DLPFC and locus coeruleus (LC) brain activity.

However, vitality was negatively correlated with reaction time in the 3-back task, suggesting that increased vitality was associated with better performance.

Conclusions

The study utilized fMRI to investigate the impact of VR exercise on working memory and mood, focusing on the involvement of the DLPFC and LC.

Their findings indicated that VR exercise enhanced vitality, strengthened working memory, and elevated mood compared to rest and traditional exercise.

However, researchers found no direct correlation between working memory enhancement and LC and DLPFC activity changes.

Future research should explore individual differences, extend findings to diverse populations, and investigate the long-term effects of VR exercise.

While the precise neural mechanisms remain unclear, the study suggests that heightened arousal and positive mood are crucial for enhancing working memory, with VR as a potent factor.

Further exploration into these mechanisms and validation across different demographics is warranted to promote the adoption of VR exercise for enhancing mood and cognitive function.

*Important notice: bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, May 13). Can virtual reality be the future of brain health? New research suggests VR exercise enhances working memory. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 13, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240513/Can-virtual-reality-be-the-future-of-brain-health-New-research-suggests-VR-exercise-enhances-working-memory.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Can virtual reality be the future of brain health? New research suggests VR exercise enhances working memory". News-Medical. 13 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240513/Can-virtual-reality-be-the-future-of-brain-health-New-research-suggests-VR-exercise-enhances-working-memory.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Can virtual reality be the future of brain health? New research suggests VR exercise enhances working memory". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240513/Can-virtual-reality-be-the-future-of-brain-health-New-research-suggests-VR-exercise-enhances-working-memory.aspx. (accessed May 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. Can virtual reality be the future of brain health? New research suggests VR exercise enhances working memory. News-Medical, viewed 13 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240513/Can-virtual-reality-be-the-future-of-brain-health-New-research-suggests-VR-exercise-enhances-working-memory.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify key molecular alterations from endurance exercise that could combat chronic diseases
Researchers map early genetic development of the brain
Unlocking glioblastoma's immune suppression mechanism
UQ research finds molecular doorways to help deliver drugs into the brain
Ketogenic diet a potential therapy for autism by reshaping gut bacteria and brain inflammation
Brain-computer interface translates ALS patient's brain activity into spoken words
Study shows benefits of multicomponent lipid emulsions for preterm brain development
Researchers create the largest 3D reconstruction of human brain fragment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New clinical guideline released for effectively managing individuals with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy