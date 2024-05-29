Oral semaglutide shows significant promise in improving diabetes control and cardiovascular health, study reveals

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A recent Journal of Clinical Medicine study investigates the efficacy of oral semaglutide in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Study: Oral Semaglutide in Routine Clinical Practice: Characteristics of People with Type 2 Diabetes Started on the Drug and Changes in Their Clinical Parameters after 24 Weeks of Treatment. Image Credit: Andrei_R / Shutterstock.com Study: Oral Semaglutide in Routine Clinical Practice: Characteristics of People with Type 2 Diabetes Started on the Drug and Changes in Their Clinical Parameters after 24 Weeks of Treatment. Image Credit: Andrei_R / Shutterstock.com

Indications for semaglutide

Semaglutide, the first oral antidiabetic medicine for T2D, is a unique glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) that can control the glycemic index and reduce body weight (BW). In addition to its efficacy, multiple clinical trials have confirmed the safety profile of semaglutide.

The PIONEER program was conducted to determine the effectiveness of oral semaglutide in patients at different stages of diabetes. Depending on the stage of diabetes, patients received either monotherapy or multiple doses of oral glucose-lowering agents. Based on the findings of the PIONEER program, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) supported the safety and efficacy of oral semaglutide in 2019, followed by approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2020.

According to the American and European guidelines for T2D management, oral semaglutide has beneficial cardiovascular effects and is recommended for T2D patients, particularly those at high or very high risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), regardless of glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels.

Although the findings of the PIONEER study were promising, additional research using a large cohort is needed to validate the efficacy of oral semaglutide in reducing CVD risk. Physicians’ inclination to use this drug in routine clinical practice must also be assessed.

About the study

The current retrospective study was conducted at two university-based diabetes centers in Italy. Data were obtained from an electronic chart system software created by Italian diabetes outpatient clinics to manage patients’ medical history.

This platform collected information about diabetic patients, including BW, HbA1c levels, waist circumference (WC), serum creatinine, blood glucose levels, blood pressure, lipid profile, aspartate aminotransferase (AST), estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), and other laboratory tests. The system also provided data on the selected patients' concomitant medications.

Patients were prescribed oral semaglutide during an outpatient visit to the clinic. Initially, patients were treated with a low dose of three mg, followed by seven mg, which was eventually increased to 14 mg in some patients to improve the glycemic index further. These patients were monitored for up to six months after initiating the treatment.

Study findings

In a routine clinical setting, patients treated with initiating oral semaglutide doses exhibited sub-optimal metabolic control and short diabetes duration. However, a significant clinical improvement in HbA1c levels and a reduction in BW were achieved after six months of treatment. These improvements were primarily observed in recently diagnosed patients with diabetes, thus demonstrating the effectiveness of oral semaglutide in the early stages of the disease.

Related Stories

A total of 192 patients with T2D were recruited between September 2021 and December 2022 to assess the effectiveness of oral semaglutide. All participants were Caucasian, with a median age of 67 years.

Approximately 44% of the cohort were women. Study participants were diagnosed with diabetes for an average of nine years. Median fasting glucose and HbA1c levels were 146 mg/dL and 7.9%, respectively.

Before receiving oral semaglutide treatment, study participants had already undergone treatment with sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i), basal or fast-acting insulin, GLP-1RA, pioglitazone, metformin, DPP4i, or sulfonylureas for T2D. During the study period, at six months of oral semaglutide treatment, most patients received seven mg semaglutide, whereas only 2% received the 14 mg dose.

Compared to previous studies, the current study did not observe a significant difference in HbA1c reduction based on gender. All participants exhibited comparable weight loss, thus indicating the effectiveness of oral semaglutide in reducing weight, irrespective of BW at baseline.

The metabolic benefits of this treatment were confirmed through a significant improvement in lipid profiles and WC after six months of oral semaglutide therapy. Blood pressure and microalbuminuria levels also significantly improved with semaglutide treatment. Taken together, the role of oral semaglutide in reducing obesity, improving metabolic health, and lowering the glycemic index has a holistically positive effect on CVD.

Conclusions

The current study demonstrated the potential of oral semaglutide in maintaining glycemic index and reducing BW. This treatment also improved cardiovascular risk parameters, such as lipid profiles, blood pressure levels, and metabolic health.

The clinical significance of oral semaglutide therapy was observed even at a low dose of seven mg, particularly in patients recently diagnosed with diabetes. Importantly, patients also exhibited tolerance to a high dose of 14 mg of oral semaglutide.

Journal reference:
  • Baldassarre, M. P. A.., Di Dalmazi, G., Coluzzi, S., et al. (2024) Oral Semaglutide in Routine Clinical Practice: Characteristics of People with Type 2 Diabetes Started on the Drug and Changes in Their Clinical Parameters after 24 Weeks of Treatment. Journal of Clinical Medicine 13(11); 3054. doi:10/10.3390/jcm13113054

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, May 29). Oral semaglutide shows significant promise in improving diabetes control and cardiovascular health, study reveals. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 29, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240529/Oral-semaglutide-shows-significant-promise-in-improving-diabetes-control-and-cardiovascular-health-study-reveals.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Oral semaglutide shows significant promise in improving diabetes control and cardiovascular health, study reveals". News-Medical. 29 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240529/Oral-semaglutide-shows-significant-promise-in-improving-diabetes-control-and-cardiovascular-health-study-reveals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Oral semaglutide shows significant promise in improving diabetes control and cardiovascular health, study reveals". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240529/Oral-semaglutide-shows-significant-promise-in-improving-diabetes-control-and-cardiovascular-health-study-reveals.aspx. (accessed May 29, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Oral semaglutide shows significant promise in improving diabetes control and cardiovascular health, study reveals. News-Medical, viewed 29 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240529/Oral-semaglutide-shows-significant-promise-in-improving-diabetes-control-and-cardiovascular-health-study-reveals.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover advances in predicting kidney failure in type 1 diabetes patients
GLP-1 receptor agonists effective for weight loss in obesity without diabetes
Flavonoid-rich diet slashes type 2 diabetes risk by up to 28%, new study reveals
Men face higher risk of diabetes complications than women, study finds
Low vitamin D levels linked to higher diabetes risk in older adults, study finds
USC researcher receives $3.1M to study early brain development in babies born to diabetic mothers
Understanding the link between high-fat diets, insulin resistance, and diabetic heart disease
Taking semaglutide once weekly may lower the chances of kidney disease, says study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Increased risk of erectile dysfunction with semaglutide in non-diabetic obese patients