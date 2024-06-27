New electrospinning innovations transform wearable and implantable medical devices

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Beijing Institute of TechnologyJun 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a groundbreaking advancement that could reshape the landscape of precise medicine, researchers from the Beijing Institute of Technology and Rutgers University have unveiled a series of innovative electrospinning techniques capable of significantly enhancing the functionality and effectiveness of medical devices. This pioneering study, recently published in the Cyborg Bionic Systems journal, promises to revolutionize the creation and implementation of nano/microrobots, wearable/implantable biosensors, and organ-on-chip systems.

Precise medicine, aimed at tailoring healthcare to individual patients by considering their genetic, environmental, and lifestyle differences, has long sought more effective ways to integrate advanced technology in medical applications. The research led by Dr. Jinhua Li and Dr. Ge Gao focuses on overcoming the limitations of traditional electrospinning methods, which include issues like limited material compatibility, uncontrollable fiber orientation, and low production scalability.

The team's work introduces modified electrospinning processes that allow for the manufacturing of highly specialized and functional composites, living constructs, and orchestrated structures, thereby expanding the potential applications in medicine significantly. These advanced techniques facilitate the integration of delicate biological components such as cells and enzymes, improving the structural and functional diversity of the produced materials.

One of the significant breakthroughs reported involves the development of core-sheath fibers, which enable the encapsulation of sensitive molecules and living cells within biocompatible materials, protecting them from mechanical stress and increasing their functional viability when implanted or applied externally on patients. This technique is especially promising for developing next-generation biosensors that can monitor physiological signals with unprecedented accuracy and sensitivity.

Furthermore, the research highlights the utilization of electrospinning in creating microfabricated environments that mimic human tissues, offering a more sophisticated approach to organ-on-chip applications. These devices can replicate human organ functions and interactions more accurately, which is crucial for drug testing and disease modeling.

Our work not only pushes the boundaries of nanotechnology in medicine but also paves the way for creating more personalized and precise treatments. The ability to craft custom-tailored biomedical products that can integrate seamlessly with the patient's body will significantly enhance the efficacy of medical treatments and interventions."

Dr. Jinhua Li, Beijing Institute of Technology

As the demand for more effective and less invasive medical technologies grows, the innovations presented by Dr. Li, Dr. Gao, and their team could represent a major step forward in the field of precise medicine. By advancing the capabilities of electrospinning techniques, this research supports the ongoing shift towards more individualized treatment options, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of healthcare technology.

Source:

Beijing Institute of Technology

Journal reference:

Li, W., et al. (2024). Recent Advances in Electrospinning Techniques for Precise Medicine. Cyborg and Bionic Systems. doi.org/10.34133/cbsystems.0101.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Precision-guided treatment boosts outcomes in children with high-risk cancers
Study finds short-term side effects of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines boost long-term antibody response
Angiotensin receptor blockers found to lower epilepsy risk, new study reveals
Younger gut microbiota age reduces cardiovascular disease risk in older adults
Could edible robots be the future of food and medicine?
Wegovy and Ozempic linked to reduced incidence and recurrence of alcohol abuse or dependence, study suggests
New frontiers in medicine: COVID-19 lessons push for multidisciplinary collaboration
Physical activity in natural settings offers benefits over other exercise

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New drug tirzepatide significantly improves sleep apnea and weight loss