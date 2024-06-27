Study reveals the adverse effects of prenatal exposure to ethylene oxide on fetal development

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)Jun 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, provides new evidence on the adverse effects of prenatal exposure to ethylene oxide (EO) on fetal development. The results, published in Epidemiology, show that increased EO exposure in utero is associated with a reduction in birth weight and head circumference in newborns.

Ethylene oxide is a chemical used in various industrial processes and in hospitals, is known for its mutagenic and carcinogenic properties. Human exposure to EO is mainly through inhalation of tobacco smoke and air pollution produced from various household products, including cleaning and personal care products. Workers in the healthcare and chemical industries are particularly exposed to this substance, which is commonly used in sterilisation processes. Previous studies have found that women exposed to higher levels of EO at work during pregnancy had a higher risk of miscarriage and premature birth than those with lower exposure.

This new study focused on pregnant women and newborns in the general population, rather than a specific population with known high levels of EO exposure. The research team looked at the levels of EO hemoglobin (Hb) adducts in the cord blood of 1,106 newborns from 5 countries: Greece, Spain, Norway, UK and Denmark. This measurement provides valid information on the amount of EO the foetus was exposed to during the last three months of pregnancy, which may help to better understand potential adverse effects on foetal development and birth outcomes.

The study used data from the NewGeneris project, which aimed to study genotoxic exposures in the environment on children's health by measuring several biomarkers in cord blood. Information on birth weight, head circumference, sex and gestational age was obtained from maternity records.

Higher exposure, lower birth weight and smaller head circumference

The results of the study showed that median levels of EO-Hb adducts in the umbilical cord were higher in smoking mothers compared to non-smoking mothers. Higher levels of hemoglobin adducts were associated with lower birth weight. Specifically, mean birth weight decreased by 3.30 grams with each 10 pmol/g increase in hemoglobin adducts. Increasing levels of hemoglobin adducts were also associated with a decrease in head circumference.

Reduced head circumference has been linked to delayed neurodevelopment, and reduced birth weight increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus and osteoporosis."

Barbara Harding, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study 

Related Stories

The team found no evidence of an association between EO Hb adduct levels and the risk of being small for gestational age (SGA), a condition that can compromise a baby's short and long-term health.

"The study results highlight the importance of addressing EO exposure in both occupational and non-occupational settings. Policy changes to reduce EO exposure in vulnerable populations, such as women of childbearing age, could protect foetal health and improve birth outcomes," says Manolis Kogevinas, ISGlobal researcher and senior author of the study.

Source:

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)

Journal reference:

Harding, B. N., et al. (2024). Ethylene oxide hemoglobin adducts in cord blood and offspring's size at birth: The NewGeneris European Cohort Study. Epidemiology. doi.org/10.1097/EDE.0000000000001767.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Drug-related infant deaths surge in the U.S., study finds
Impact of Cannabis Act: Increase in cannabis disorders among pregnant women in Quebec
How early-life exposure to air and noise pollution impacts youth mental health: Insights from a 25-year study
Heightened risk of adverse neonatal outcomes from prenatal exposure to both cannabis and nicotine
Prenatal exposure to bisphenol and phthalate linked to increased child obesity, study finds
Climate change heat poses lasting brain risks for children, study finds
Placental DNA methylation patterns altered by pregnancy air pollution exposure, research reveals
How does prenatal cannabis use affect neonatal outcomes?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Reduction of prenatal depression associated with higher full-term birth rates