The BII & Science Translational Medicine Prize launched for recognizing breakthroughs in women's health

In collaboration with the BioInnovation Institute (BII), AAAS is announcing the establishment of the BII & Science Translational Medicine Prize for Innovations in Women's Health. Submissions are now open for the first year of the prize, which will be awarded in 2025.

The new award will aim to recognize and elevate scientists who have made outstanding research discoveries that have translational potential to impact women's health around the world.

Relevant research topics include, but are not limited to, investigation into maternal health and gynecological conditions, areas of reproductive health such as infertility, or research into sex- and gender-specific approaches to conditions that affect women disproportionately.

The prize will highlight researchers who have made contributions to addressing questions in these fields, as well as scientists creating new diagnostics, drugs, and medical devices with translational impact. Investigators working on solutions that can be readily deployed to underserved populations in low- and middle-income countries are also welcome to apply.

"Translational women's health research needed to improve the health of women around the world has been under-valued," said Sudip Parikh, chief executive officer of AAAS. "This high-profile prize is intended to catalyze, grow, and prioritize this critical yet under-funded research."

Researchers from any gender, age, and career stage are encouraged to apply. All applicants will submit a 1,000-word essay detailing their most important research discoveries and the translational implications of their work for women's health.

The prize winner will receive a cash prize of $25,000. The winner will also have their essay published in Science Translational Medicine and will receive a 5-year digital subscription to the journal.

In addition, the winner will have the opportunity to present their award-winning findings for an audience at the prize ceremony in Denmark in May of 2025. They will also have the chance to be paired with the business development team from BII to evaluate their eligibility for any of BII's support programs.

The deadline for all submissions is November 1, 2024. Instructions for how to apply for the prize can be found here.

Science Translational Medicine is delighted to be partnering with the BioInnovation Institute on a new annual prize that will honor major research advances and innovations that address unmet needs in the crucial area of women's health." Orla Smith, Editor of Science Translational Medicine

The prize is funded by BII, an international non-profit foundation that offers early-stage funding and business development support to researchers and entrepreneurs working in the life sciences. The foundation currently runs the Women's Health Initiative, a program that fosters start-ups and projects involved in women's health.

This is the second prize on which the Science family of journals has partnered with BII. The BioInnovation Institute & Science Prize for Innovation – first awarded in 2022 – seeks to reward scientists who deliver research at the intersection of the life sciences and entrepreneurship.

"We are proud to introduce this Prize, following the success of our Innovation Prize. Women's Health remains a core focus for BII, as we continue to support early-stage start-ups and projects in the field, and we hope this award provides the well-deserved recognition of the researchers leading the way in this undeserved area of research," said Jens Nielsen, chief executive officer at BioInnovation Institute (BII).