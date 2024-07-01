Exposure to second-hand smoke raises breast cancer risk in non-smokers by 24%, study reveals

A meta-analysis of published epidemiological studies has found that exposure to second-hand smoke can significantly increase the risk of breast cancer in women who do not smoke.

The study is published in the British Journal of Cancer.

Background

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed malignancy in women, accounting for about 15% of all female cancer-related mortality. Approximately 2.3 million new breast cancer cases have been reported in 2020. Notably, it accounts for one-third of cancer diagnoses in women aged below 50 years.

Besides non-modifiable risk factors, such as advanced age and genetic mutations, breast cancer is associated with various modifiable risk factors, including smoking, alcohol intake, lack of physical activity, post-menopausal weight gain, and use of contraceptives or hormone therapies.

Second-hand smoke is considered a toxic air pollutant with carcinogenic potency. Exposure to second-hand smoke occurs when a person involuntarily inhales tobacco smoke present in the surrounding environment. According to the World Health Organization, second-hand smoke is associated with approximately 1.2 million deaths annually worldwide.

The current meta-analysis aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the association between second-hand smoke exposure and the risk of breast cancer in female non-smokers.

Study design

The scientists conducted a thorough literature search through distinct electronic databases using an innovative methodology that relies on a combination of umbrella reviews (a review of published systematic reviews or meta-analyses) and traditional reviews (a review of original studies on a given topic).

The final screening led to the identification of 73 original case-control or cohort studies published in English between 1984 and 2022. All studies provided information on the association between second-hand smoke exposure and the risk of breast cancer in female non-smokers.

Of 73 identified studies, 63 were included in the meta-analysis, and 10 were excluded because of duplicate data. These studies included more than 35,000 breast cancer cases.

Important observations

The meta-analysis of selected studies showed that female non-smokers are at a 24% increased risk of developing breast cancer when exposed to second-hand smoke. The risk of breast cancer was significantly higher in case-control studies than in cohort studies.

Considering different exposure settings, a significantly increased breast cancer risk was observed for women who were exposed to second-hand smoke at home, at home and workplace, and in non-specified settings.

Further stratification showed that non-smoking women exposed to second-hand smoke from a partner are at a 16% increased risk of developing breast cancer. Moreover, a 5% increased risk of breast cancer was observed in women with second-hand smoke exposure during childhood.

The dose-response analysis showed that the risk of breast cancer increases linearly with increasing duration, intensity, and pack-years (amount of smoke exposure over a long period of time) of second-hand smoke exposure.     

Specifically, a 30% increased risk of breast cancer was observed in women who were exposed to second-hand smoke for more than 40 years.

Study significance

The study identifies second-hand smoke exposure as a potent risk factor for breast cancer development in non-smoking women.

Alcohol intake is considered to be one of the most significant modifiable risk factors for breast cancer. Existing literature indicates that moderate alcohol consumption is associated with a 23% increased breast cancer risk.  

In this meta-analysis, exposure to second-hand smoke has been found to be associated with a 24% increased risk of breast cancer, placing this lifestyle risk factor among one of the main modifiable risk factors for breast cancer.

Exposure to second-hand smoke is particularly relevant as it affects approximately 35% of women globally, as compared to alcohol intake, which affects approximately 25% of women.

It has previously been hypothesized that second-hand smoke-induced breast cancer might be associated with N-acetyltransferase 2-related gene polymorphisms. However, the current meta-analysis could not find the significant impact of N-acetyltransferase 2 polymorphisms on the observed associations.

Second-hand smoke exposure is known to have a higher effect on breast cancer risk in pre-menopausal women compared to that in post-menopausal women. The current meta-analysis supports these observations.

As mentioned by the scientists, the accuracy of current estimates may be affected by the possibility of misclassification of second-hand smoke exposure in selected studies.

Although the quality of selected studies was not assessed here, the scientists mentioned that high-quality studies that provided adjusted estimates had also shown a significantly higher risk of breast cancer due to second-hand smoke exposure.

Overall, the strength, consistency, temporality, dose-response relationship, and biological plausibility of the observed association collectively suggest a causal association between second-hand smoke exposure and breast cancer risk in non-smoking women.

These findings highlight the urgent need for promoting smoke-free environments, particularly at home and in other private settings and increasing public awareness about the health risks associated with second-hand smoke exposure.

Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

