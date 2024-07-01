First global estimates of economic costs of genital herpes infections

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Utah HealthJul 1 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Genital herpes infections and their related complications lead to billions of dollars in health care expenditures and productivity losses globally, according to the first ever global estimates of the economic costs of these conditions.

The paper, which publishes July 1st in the journal BMC Global and Public Health, calls for greater investment in prevention of herpes transmission, including concerted efforts to develop effective vaccines against this common virus.

Corresponding author Nathorn Chaiyakunapruk, PharmD, PhD, professor of pharmacotherapy, and Haeseon Lee, PharmD, research fellow in pharmacotherapy, both at the College of Pharmacy of University of Utah Health, performed the research in collaboration with the World Health Organization and other academic institutions. They detail the associated economic cost estimates for genital herpes globally and by region.

Herpes is caused by infection with one of two types of the herpes simplex virus (HSV). Around two thirds of people (67%) aged 0-49 globally have HSV-1, according to the latest published statistics. It is mostly acquired in childhood, spreads by oral contact and causes infections in or around the mouth (oral herpes or cold sores). Adults can acquire genital HSV-1 infection through sexual contact if they were not infected during childhood. Type 2 spreads by sexual contact and causes genital herpes. Approximately 13% of the world's population aged 15–49 years are living with HSV-2 infection.

In addition to sores and blisters, HSV can cause other more serious complications requiring healthcare attention, including a rare chance of mother-to-child transmission during childbirth, and increased risk of HIV infection.

Source:

University of Utah Health

Journal reference:

Chaiyakunapruk, N., et al. (2024) Estimated global and regional economic burden of genital herpes simplex virus infection among 15–49 year-olds in 2016. BMC Global Public Health. doi.org/10.1186/s44263-024-00053-6.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows gut bacteria's role in mental resilience and reduced anxiety
Research finds sugar tax may lower childhood asthma hospital admission rates by 20.9%
Research highlights positive impact of yoga and mediterranean diet on elderly health
Research reveals loneliness as a complex interplay of social impairments, oxytocin, and illness
Research finds stem-like T cells are associated with pathogenesis in ulcerative colitis
Screen time significantly associated with myopia in children, research shows
Research finds microplastics in human penile tissue
At-home antibody tests could drive higher COVID-19 booster rates, new research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Evaluating the efficacy of harmol in treating herpes simplex virus-induced keratitis