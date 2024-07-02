RNA splicing modulation as a precision approach for neuroendocrine cancer treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka UniversityJul 2 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Neuroendocrine tumors, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine prostate cancer, are very aggressive with high chances of spreading. However, many individuals develop resistance to few available treatment options, leading to poor patient outcomes. Researchers are therefore aiming to develop new therapeutic methods that focus on the disease-specific molecular mechanisms of these tumors.

In a recent article published in Molecular Therapy: Nucleic Acids, a team of researchers at Osaka University describe a strategy targeting one such mechanism, called RNA splicing.

RNA splicing is the process by which cells remove certain portions of messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules. This produces the mature mRNA that contains the instructions for making a protein for a specific gene. Because incorrect RNA splicing can result in dysfunctional or overactive proteins, this process can significantly contribute to disease development.

The team focused on a protein named the RE1-silencing transcription factor (REST), which typically represses certain genes that support neuroendocrine phenotypes. Interestingly, an abnormally spliced form of REST mRNA is expressed at high levels in neuroendocrine tumors.

Incorrect splicing of REST mRNA can cause the resulting protein to lose its function, which can lead to neuroendocrine cancer development. Our group aimed to develop a molecular method that could be used to correct REST splicing patterns."

Keishiro Mishima, lead author of the study

The team used molecules called amido-bridged nucleic acid-based splice-switching oligonucleotides (SSOs). These SSOs were designed to interact with a specific portion of the REST mRNA molecule, allowing it to splice into its normal form. The researchers implanted neuroendocrine cancer cells under the skin of lab mice to form tumors. They then injected the mice into the abdomen with saline or SSO, monitored tumor growth and collected blood samples.

"We examined the levels of certain biochemical markers in the mice serum samples to ensure the SSO treatment did not induce any liver toxicity," explains Masahito Shimojo, senior author "In parallel, we treated neuroendocrine cancer cell lines in culture with the SSOs to obtain in vitro data to support our in vivo findings."

Related Stories

REST SSO treatment led to considerably fewer viable cancer cells than the control treatment. In addition, a significantly reduced tumor size was observed in mice injected with REST SSOs. The team then conducted further molecular analyses to examine the expression patterns of the genes that REST typically represses under normal conditions. 

"Following treatment, REST-controlled gene expression levels significantly decreased in SSO-treated tumors compared with the control-treated tumors," says Shimojo. "This indicated that the SSO promoted the restoration of REST function."

Overall, the study demonstrates that this unique and novel therapeutic approach holds promise for intractable neuroendocrine cancers.

Source:

Osaka University

Journal reference:

"Splice-switching antisense oligonucleotide controlling tumor suppressor REST is a novel therapeutic medicine for neuroendocrine cancer," Molecular Therapy: Nucleic Acids. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.omtn.2024102250

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers to investigate the link between breastfeeding and lower breast cancer risk
Higher intake of ultra-processed foods found to increase cancer mortality risk
AI-powered lesion delineation in prostate cancer PET/CT imaging
Rice and MD Anderson collaborative harnesses engineering expertise for cancer solutions
Nanorobots with hidden weapons for precision cancer therapy
AI identifies new high-risk subtype in endometrial cancer
Research finds increased cancer risk in diabetic adults aged 40-54 years
Fighting cancer with nanoparticles

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists identify potential driver of aggressive lung cancer in patients living in violent neighborhoods